Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group A at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month – including Norway, New Zealand, Phillipines and Switzerland.

After the success of last year’s European Championships in England, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher as football fans count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The World Cup opener is already set to see a bumper crowd with tickets to the game flying out of the door for host nation New Zealand.

One of the most intriguing groups at the World Cup will be Group A, with hosts New Zealand looking to make it out of a group that includes tournament dark horses Norway, alongside a tricky Switzerland side and Asian Cup semi-finalist Phillipines.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group A? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group A side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Norway

Manager: Hege Riise

Key Player: Caroline Graham Hansen

It is hard to look beyond the Barcelona forward as Norway’s star player, despite a number of other big names in the squad. A consistent in Europe’s best club side, she is capable of the spectacular and worryingly consistent - if you’re the opposition.

One to watch: Guro Reiten

The Chelsea winger is an assist machine that has lit up the WSL again this season. Her range of passing, intelligent and speed running with the ball make her one of numerous threats.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold (Inter Milan), Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann), Sara Horte (Rosenborg)

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga), Emilie Haavi (Roma), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Manchester City), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal)

Forwards: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Karina Sævik (Avaldsnes), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Roman Haug (Roma), Anna Jøsendal (Rosenborg)

Fixtures:

July 20 – Norway vs New Zealand (Auckland 8am)

July 25 – Norway vs Switzerland (Hamilton 9am)

July 30 – Philippines vs Norway (Auckland 8am)

Best ever World Cup finish: Winners 1995

Tournament odds: 50/1 to win

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

New Zealand

Manager: Jitka Klimkva

Key Player: Ria Percival

Capped 161 times by the Football Ferns, the Spurs defender is her countries vice captain and will be relied on heavily as they look to upset the odds and turn around recent poor form.

One to watch: Olivia Chance

The Celtic midfielder has been a key player for Fran Alonso’s side over the last two seasons and her tenacious, ball player abilities in the centre of the park will be important if the Ferns are to overcome the odds at the World Cup.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson (Rangers), Anna Leat (Aston Villa), Erin Nayler (IFK Norrköping)

Defenders: Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory), CJ Bott (Leicester City), Ali Riley (Angel City), Michaela Foster (Wellington Phoenix), Rebekah Stott (Brighton), Katie Bowen (Melbourne City), Elizabeth Anton (Perth Glory), Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur), Malia Steinmetz (Western Sydney Wanderers), Daisy Cleverley (Køge), Annalie Longo (Christchurch United), Olivia Chance (Celtic), Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan)

Forwards: Gabi Rennie (Arizona State Sun Devils), Paige Satchell (Wellington Pheonix), Jacqui Hand (Åland United), Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City), Grace Jale (Canberra United), Indiah-Paige Riley (Brisbane Roar), Milly Clegg (Wellington Pheonix)

Fixtures:

July 20 – Norway vs New Zealand (EAuckland 8am)

July 25 – Philippines vs New Zealand (Wellington 6.30am)

July 30 – Switzerland vs New Zealand (Dunedin 8am)

Best ever World Cup finish: Group Stage 2019

Tournament odds: 250/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in the group stage

Olivia Chance of New Zealand celebrates an early goal with team mates Gabi Rennie, left, and Betsy Hassett. (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

Philippines

Manager: Alen Stajcic

Key Player: Sarina Bolden

The forward was a stand out during qualifying for a side who have definitely raised the bar for football in the country. With experience in the United States, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker will be one to keep an eye on in Group A.

One to watch: Quinley Quezada

The Red Star Belgrade midfielder has 22 goals in 48 caps for the nation, making her vital the teams performance at the World Cup.

Full Squad (Provisional - will update when confirmed):

Goalkeepers: Olivia Davies-McDaniel (Milwaukee Panthers), Kiara Fontanilla (Central Coast Mariners), Kaiya Jota (Los Angeles Breakers)

Defenders: Hali Long (Kaya–Iloilo), Sofia Harrison (Werder Bremen), Malea Cesar (Blacktown City), Dominique Randle (Þór/KA), Reina Bonta (Santos), Jessika Cowart (IFK Kalmar), Alicia Barker (Pacific Northwest SC), Angela Beard (Western United)

Midfielders: Eva Madarang (Blacktown Spartans), Quinley Quezada (Red Star Belgrade), Anicka Castañeda (Mt Druitt Town Rangers), Tahnai Annis (Þór/KA), Jessica Miclat (Eskilstuna United), Sara Eggesvik (KIL/Hemne), Ryley Bugay (1. FC Saarbrücken), Jaclyn Sawicki (Australia Western United)

Forwards: Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney Wanderers), Carleigh Frilles (Blacktown Spartans), Isabella Flanigan (West Virginia Mountaineers), Katrina Guillou (Piteå IF), Chandler McDaniel (Milwaukee Panthers), Meryll Serrano (Stabæk)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Switzerland vs Philippines (Dunedin 6am)

July 25 – Philippines vs New Zealand (Wellington 6.30am)

July 30 – Philippines vs Norway (Auckland 8am)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 2500/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in the group stage

This photograph taken on May 6, 2023 shows Sarina Bolden of Philippines (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

Switzerland

Manager: Inka Grings

Key Player: Lia Walti

The Arsenal midfielder is vital to both club and country and the Switzerland national team will be hoping the injury that kept her out of the end of the WSL season doesn’t cause her too many problems heading into the World Cup.

One to watch: Ana Maria Crnogorčević

The striker has 70 goals for her nation and comes into the tournament on the back of more trophies with Barcelona.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis), Seraina Friedli (Zürich), Livia Peng (Levante)

Defenders: Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Julia Stierli (Zürich), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zürich), Laura Felber (Servette)

Midfielders: Lia Walti (Arsenal), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Coumba Sow (Servette), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zürich), Marion Rey (Zürich)

Forwards: Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain), Fabienne Humm (Zürich) Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon), Amira Arfaoui (Bayer Leverkusen)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Switzerland vs Philippines (Dunedin 6am)

July 25 – Norway vs Switzerland (Hamilton 9am)

July 30 – Switzerland vs New Zealand (Dunedin 8am)

Best ever World Cup finish: Last 16 (2019)

Tournament odds: 250/1 to win