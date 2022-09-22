Two derbies will take place at main stadiums this weekend as WSL returns for round two

The Women’s Super League returns for it’s second round of fixtures after a shocking first weekend saw cards, penalties and goals aplenty.

Chelsea returned as the 2021 title holders and bookies’ favourites to win the trophy for another year. They faced the newly promoted Liverpool and were stunned to lose 2-1 in a match filled with controversy as all three goals were came via penalties.

Fran Kirby put Chelsea ahead with the first penalty but Liverpool’s Katie Stengel soon retaliated netting two of her own past the Blues’ goalkeeper to completely shock Emma Hayes and her squad.

In the other fixtures, Arsenal hit the ground running by coming away with a 4-0 win over their opponents Brighton and Hove Albion, while Aston Villa also stunned fans by taking a 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Man City have lost many of their key players this summer, such as Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, Ellen White and Jill Scott and their absences were deeply felt as Villa’s latest signing Rachel Daly shone on her debut.

This weekend the excitement is only set to grow as two derbies will be played in the main stadiums.

With the next round of WSL fixtures only a few days away, here is all you need to know ahead of the weekend...

When are the next WSL fixtures?

The second round of matches will be played this weekend.

Schedule (all times are BST)

Saturday 24 September: Arsenal v Tottenham, 1.30pm

Sunday 25 September: Brighton and Hove Albion v Reading, 2pm

Sunday 25 September: West Ham v Manchester United, 3pm

Sunday 25 September: Leicester City v Aston Villa, 3pm

Sunday 25 September: Chelsea v Manchester City, 4pm

Sunday 25 September: Liverpool v Everton, 6.45pm

Where will the two derby fixtures be played?

Both Liverpool v Everton and Arsenal v Tottenham will be played at the main stadiums, Anfield and Emirates respectively.

Speaking on Arsenal Women’s podcast, the Gunners’ manager Jonas Eidevall said of the upcoming North London Derby: “The North London Derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium, so we’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season.

“The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues. I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.”

Similarly, Liverpool’s manager Matt Beard said of his impending match: “It’s going to be a fantastic occasion. Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmopshere sounded unbelievable.

“The Merseyside derby is the fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It’s great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield.”

How to watch the WSL this weekend

Here is how to watch each game from the WSL this weekend:

Arsenal v Tottenham: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Brighton v Reading: The FA Player

Leicester v Aston Villa: the FA Player

West Ham v Man Utd: the FA Player

Chelsea v Man City: Sky Sports Main Event; Football; Premier League

Liverpool v Everton: Sky Sports Main Event; Football; Premier League

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV offer daily passes for Sky Sports coverage from £11.99/day.