Netherlands were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup after a 2-1 extra time defeat to Spain at the quarter final stage.

Sydney Leroux in action for the USA in 2015. Cr: Getty Images

Former USA and 2015 World Cup winner Sydney Leroux has warned Netherlands striker Lineth Beerensteyn to think before she speaks after the Dutch were knocked out of the tournament by Spain.

The Juventus forward has irked fans of the USA team after admitting she was pleased to see the reigning champions head home at the last 16 stage - and Leroux wasted no time in responding to her after Netherlands were knocked out by Jorge Vilda's Spain team earlier today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beerensteyn, 26, told reporters ahead of their clash with the Spanish that she was pleased the USWNT were knocked out by Sweden, saying: "The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, yes! Bye! From the start of this tournament they already had a really big mouth.

"They were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking, 'you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking'. I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament".

However, merely moments after the Dutch were sent home by Salma Paralluelo 111th minute strike, Angel City and former USA international Leroux hit back at Beerensteyn with a brutal Twitter post.

"One thing we’ve learned is wait to talk s**t until after you’re on the podium with a gold medal because now… you’re bye too" snapped Lereoux to her 2.1m followers, who has 77 caps for her country.