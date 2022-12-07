All the key info ahead of World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil

Despite drawing three of their four matches in 90 minutes so far, Croatia are preparing to face Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final. Zlatko Dalic’s side were forced to penalties following their 1-1 draw in the round of 16 tie with Japan, but came through victorious and will return to action at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Brazil breezed past South Korea in Monday’s clash, with Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta rounding off a brilliant first-half performance at the final match in Stadium 974. The South Americans remain the hot favourites to lift the World Cup trophy and will be a huge challenge for the Croatians.

The winner of the quarter-final will be in for a tough test against the winner of Netherlands vs Argentina, with a match-up of Lionel Messi and Neymar potentially on the cards should the latter and Brazil both progress. The two countries faced off in the 2021 Copa America final last summer, as Messi lifted his first major international trophy.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Croatia vs Brazil...

When is Croatia vs Brazil?

There is set to be a short break after yesterday’s final round of 16 fixture before Croatia and Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday afternoon. The clash is scheduled for 3pm.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium, which has already held six group stage matches, as well as the round of 16 meeting between Morocco and Spain on Tuesday. Croatia vs Brazil is the last game the venue will host during the World Cup.

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV

All 64 World Cup matches this winter are split across BBC and ITV, with the two broadcasters sharing the rights. Both of Friday’s quarter-finals are to be shown on BBC One, as well as BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website on your mobile or tablet device.

Coverage on BBC One will begin at 2:30pm BST and will continue through until the end of Netherlands vs Argentina at 9:15pm. Saturday’s two quarter-finals will be broadcast live on ITV1.

Team news

Croatia will be delighted to see the return of Borna Sosa, who is likely to come back into the starting line-up after missing their win over Japan due to illness. The full-back started all three of their opening group stage fixtures in Qatar and is likely to force Borna Barisic back onto the bench.

The rest of the team is highly predictable, though it remains unclear who will start up front for Croatia. Bruno Petkovic took up the role against Japan but was substituted after an hour following a quiet performance, while Marko Livaja will be hoping to add to his goal against Canada.

Brazil remain without Gabriel Jesus, who has undergone surgery and will be out of action for a number of months - however their performance against South Korea proved that they are fine without the Arsenal forward. Neymar is back and fit after missing their final two group stage matches with an ankle injury and is likely to continue from the start this weekend. Alex Sandro has missed Brazil’s previous two games with a hip injury and Tite has claimed he is not yet fully recovered so could potentially start from the bench against Croatia, with Danilo remaining in defence.

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.

