Bookmakers think England stand a chance - but so do France

With the 2022 football World Cup rapidly approaching its quarter and semi final stages in Qatar,thoughts are turning to which team will eventually triumph in the tournament finals.

The list of teams still in the tournament (at the time of writing) of course includes home nation England, with Gareth Southgate’s England team securing their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after an impressive victory against African champions Senegal.

England continued to cement their status as World Cup contenders and produced a fluid and exciting attacking display to cruise to 3-0 win in the round of 16. The game saw Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane get their first goals of the tournament, while Bukayo Saka continued his impressive form by scoring a third goal of the Qatar campaign.

But who exactly is the nation most favoured by bookmakers to reach the final and take home the coveted trophy. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is favourite to win the 2022 World Cup?

(All odds correct as of 6 December November 2022)

According to Oddschecker, which collates the odds given by the biggest betting sites, allowing users to get a feel for the bigger picture in betting trends, Brazil are currently favoured by bookmakers to win the whole thing, with odds of 19/10. being offered by most major outlets.

The three other teams predicted to make up the rest of the semi-final picture include France (24/5), Argentina (6/1), and England (36/5), which may be difficult, considering they play France this weekend and only one team can go through.

Here is how every team currently stacks up in the bookmakers ‘rankings’:

Brazil (19/10) France (24/5) Argentina (6/1) England (36/5) Spain (17/2) Portugal (31/2) Netherlands (16/1) Croatia (45/1) Switzerland (100/1) Morocco (125/1)

What other World Cup odds are in play?

It’s not just the eventual winning team that we’re able to get a prediction for through Oddschecker, the site also lists some more granular betting options.