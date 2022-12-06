Tournament favourites, Brazil, are known for their celebratory dances and this was brought out once again following their last 16 win over South Korea

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 to reach the quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup and they will now prepare to face 2018 finalists Croatia in the quarter-final. The four goals were all scored within the first 40 minutes of the match with Vinicus Jr opening up the scoring within the first seven minutes before Neymar netted one of his own from the penalty spot.

Neymar missed the final two fixtures of his side’s group matches following an ankle injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star feared he would be out for the rest of the tournament but bounced back to form and was able to add to the hefty scoreline.

Spurs star Richarlison furthered his World Cup tally before Lucas Paqueta added the fourth and final of his country’s goals to the scoreboard. After Richarlison’s stunning goal, he then made his way to the sideline, pointing out his coach, Tite, in the meantime and a circle soon formed around the break-out star with players breaking into dance.

This is far from unusual in the Brazilian squad and the world of Twitter imploded with floods of fans rushing to say how much they enjoyed the show, while others accused the players were being disrespectful towards their opponents.

Tite dances with Brazilian squad following Richarlison’s goal

Why do Brazil dance?

Brazil is a nation famous for its dancing, being home to the Carnival and Samba and there is even a simple expression in the South American country :”Tudo acaba em samaba” translated as “everything ends in Samba”. Dancing for the Brazilians represents a transcendance of language and the breaking of cultural barriers.

According to head coach Tite, the celebration had been semi-planned and he said: “They’re very young and I always try to adapt a little bit to their language. They have a language, which is of dancing. You have to learn how to do the moves, and the moves are very tight.

“I have to be very careful. There are people who are evil who will say that was disrespectful. Happiness for a goal scored, for the team, for the performance, for the result.”

However, their dancing was not appreciated by everyone with some suggesting, as Tite indiciated, the celebrations were ungracious. ITV pundit and former Manchester United player Roy Keane was one such figure who expressed his dislike of the actions: “I think it’s disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don’t mind the first jig, or whatever it was right for the first goal, but not every time.

“It’s disrespectful. Even their manager got involved. I don’t like that.”

When is Brazil’s next fixture?

Following their victory of Son Heung-Min’s South Korea, Brazil now prepare to face Croatia who beat Japan on penalties on Monday 5 December 2022. Brazil are still hot favourites to win the tournament for what would be their sixth time. They are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup with five titles, a second place, third place and two fourth place finishes.