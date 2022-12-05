Neymar returned to the Selecao starting XI as Brazil ran riot in the first half against South Korea, and Rahman Osman was at the 974 Stadium to witness it.

Brazil produced a brilliant first half performance to blow away South Korea 4-1 to progress to the last eight of the World Cup.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with curler into the top corner after some fine work from former Leeds United star Raphinha. Neymar added the second from the penalty spot before Tottenham striker Richarlison weaved through a sea of red players to score the third for Tite’s men.

Advertisement

West Ham star Lucas Paquetá scored the fourth to crown a strong first-half showing before Paik Seung-ho scored a belter as a consolation for South Korea. Here are some moments you might have missed form the game:

Empty seats at the 974 stadium for a game involving the mighty Brazil

Advertisement

Brazil always bring the colour to their games and tickets to see the Selecao are always at a premium, but there were a few empty seats that would have surprised a first timer to a Brazilian game.

In fairness, Qatar is hosting a really special tournament from transport all the way to hotels and even upsets, but just being at the Stadium 974 and seeing empty seats was notable. Despite this, the announced said there were 43,847 fans in attendance.

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar after scoring the team’s first goal during the (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The stadium chanting for Neymar even before he took the penalty

Neymar got his first goal of the competition after the hard-working Richarlison cleverly won the penalty for him. Once the referee awarded it, all the Brazilian fans in the stadium just started chanting Neymar’s name as he approached the spot kick. He beautifully moved his body before sending the Korean keeper the other way.

Neymar is the star of the Brazil team and everything good from the South American country starts and ends with him.

Advertisement

Richarlison joined Tite in dancing on the touchline

As the party began and Richarlison got in on the act his fine finish was accompanied by an equally brilliant dance with his teammates before joining the bench where an army of substitutes were waiting for him to join for a little Samba dance.

Advertisement

This was the most complete game from the Brazilians and they made sure that they danced their way through the game. They always had a moment to spend an extra second to dance for the cameras.

Brazil fans hold a banner showing support for former Brazil player Pele. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Pele tifo that read: ‘Get well soon’

As the second half continued, the Brazil fans unveiled a tifo that ‘Pele red get well soon’ in a strong statement of support to their all-time legend who is in hospital fighting for his life.

Advertisement

In a brief moment, the entire stadium applauded as they showed the power of football in a game that Pele would be watching from his hospital bed in Brazil.

Advertisement

The Brazil fans attempt the Mexican wave

The Mexican wave has come alive in this competition with a lot of fans adopting it, especially when they want to lift the mood in the stadium.

The wave is a metachronal rhythm that is produced in stadium when groups of fans briefly stand and raise their arms, immediately upon stretching to full before returning to their seats.