Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will take on Switzerland in last 16 fixture at Qatar World Cup 2022. How to watch on UK TV and team news

Depsite losing their final group stage fixture to South Korea, Portugal have made it through to the knock-out stages of the tournament and will take on Switzerland, winners of two of their three group stage matches. Portugal will hope to continue their run of form by winning their third game in a single World Cup tournament for the first time in their history.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is once again making the headlines for his team after he was taken off in the 65th minute of the match against South Korea and reportedly reacted poorly to Fernando Santos’ decision. He has then since refused to comment on reports that the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be dropped ahead of this knock-out fixture

“I am not worried if information if right or wrong. I do not read this type of information. I am focused on my team. We are focusing on training and no paying attention to any polls (in Portuguese media). Yes, I did not like it, not at all (Ronaldo’s outburst). I really did not like it and from that moment on that issues, it’s finished.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Portugal vs Switzerland...

When is Portugal vs Switzerland?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 6 December 2022, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm GMT. They will play their last 16 fixture at the Lusail Stadium, the ground which will also host the final of the tournament in just under two weeks time. The Lusail Iconic was first opened in November 2022 ahead of the Qatar World Cup and a reported capacity of 88,966 was recorded following Argentina’s match against Mexico.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland

ITV will be broadcasting the coverage from Portugal’s match against Switzerland. ITV and the BBC have been sharing coverage of the World Cup but ITV are showing both of today’s fixtures with the earlier match of Morocco vs Spain starting at 3pm. ITV 1 will show the fixture and the programme is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off time.

Can I stream Portugal vs Switzerland?

For those unable to watch the fixture on terrestrial TV, ITV’s streaming service, ITVX, will also be broadcasting the programme. Fans will need to create a free account with the website in order to log in and watch the action.

Team news

The two sides have met twice already in 2022 in the Nations League tournament. Portugal won the first match 4-0 which was played in Lisbon while Switzerland won 1-0 at the home fixture in Geneva.

Portugal’s record goalscorer Ronaldo is, despite his apparent previous outburst, expected to start up front once again. Nuno Mendes was ruled out of the rest of the tournament last week due to an injury, while Danilo is to remain on the substitutes bench after he sustained fractured ribs. Otavio is another doubtful player as well for Santos.