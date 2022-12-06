Kylian Mbappe misses training session ahead of quarter-final fixture against England this weekend. He has scored five goals so far this World Cup

England and France will meet this Saturday for their World Cup quarter-final fixture following successful last 16 fixtures against Senegal and Poland respectively. France are among the favourites to win this year’s tournament in Qatar and have several star players who have helped them reach this stage of the competition so far.

Olivier Giroud is one such star who became his country’s leading goalscorer during the knock-out fixture against Poland, overtaking Thierry Henry’s record of 51. However, his record-breaking moment was soon eclipsed when 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe scored two more for France to secure his country a 3-1 win over Robert Lewandoski’s side.

Mbappe now has nine goals in 11 World Cup appearances and five goals in four matches so far this year. The PSG striker is by far France’s biggest threat with the majority of match build-up focused on how the Three Lions can stop him. However, reports have emerged there are concerns over the 23-year-old’s fitness after he was absent from a light training session earlier today, Tuesday 6 December 2022.

Here is all we know on Mbappe’s absence from training...

Why was Kylian Mbappe not at training?

Didier Deschamps’ squad were undergoing a light training session in front of press earlier today, Tuesday 5 December, before intense preparations are set to kick off later this week. It was reported by RMC Sport that Mbappe did not join the rest o fhis squad on the recommendation of the team doctor. It has been suggested the World Cup winning manager Deschamps had a long discussion with the medical expert prior to the session and it was thought Mbappe would do best working alone in the recovery room.

Unfortunately for any England fans hoping their side would be spared an encounter with the talented forward, subsquent reports revealed the plan was always for Mbappe to have a recovery session away from the main group in preparation for this weekend’s quarter-final clash.

Olivier Giroud celebrates with Mbappe after scoring France’s first goal against Poland

Are Mbappe and Olivier Giroud feuding?

In previous tournaments, the press reported the 23-year-old superstar and France’s all-time leading goalscorer were in a rift, however the AC Milan star has since put these rumours to bed by heaping praise on the young star: “It’s natural, spontaneous. Top-level sport creates magical moments. My relationship with him is very good and, for me, it always has been. It is this enthusiasm that we want to convey in this team.”

Will Mbappe play against England?

Coming as a blow for any fans hoping to continue singing ‘It’s coming home’, it appears there is no serious concern regarding Mbappe’s fitness and potential chance for injury and he is all set to feature against the Three Lions.

England are likely to give Kyle Walker the job of trying to stop the PSG icon. The Manchester City full-back has returned to the XI for England’s last two games and his rapid pace means he is a near-certainty. Poland’s Matty Cash, who was given the impossible task in the last 16 fixture, has said the duty: “I spent the afternoon watching (Mbappe’s) clips and I knew it was going to be a tough test, but when he gets the ball, stops and moves, he’s the quickest thing I’ve ever seen.

“Kyle Walker’s got way more experience than me, so I don’t need to tell him anything. He knows Mbappe is amazing, but I think Kyle Walker is England’s best right-back. So if anyone’s going to stop Mbappe, I think he’s the man to stop him.”

When is England vs France?

