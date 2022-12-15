Argentina beat Croatia while France beat Morocco in the semi-finals to reach Sunday’s grand finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium this weekend

Lionel Messi has one last shot at World Cup glory as he is set to play his final ever match of the tournament this weekend when Argentina take on France. The final is set to be a showdown between the 35-year-old Messi, who has seven Ballon d’Ors to his name, and his 23-year-old PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe who could walk away from the weekend with two World Cup trophies in two attempts.

Speaking after Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semi-final, Messi said: “I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”

Here is all you need to know about how to watch Lionel Messi feature in his last World Cup match...

Advertisement

When is the World Cup final?

Argentina and France will meet for the 2022 World Cup final this Sunday 18 December 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT (6pm local time).

Advertisement

Mbappe during France’s 2-0 win over Morocco

Where is the World Cup final being held?

The Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the final fixture of the tournament. The Lusail Iconic is owned by the Qatar Football Association and is the biggest stadium in the country. It was one of eight stadiums converted for the 2022 World Cup and is located about 20km north of Doha.

It will have hosted 10 fixtures this tournament, five of which have seen Argentina play there. This will, however, be the first time France have featured at this stadium which has a reported capacity for 88,966 people. This figure will however drop following the conclusion of the competition.

Advertisement

How to buy tickets for World Cup final

Tickets are still available for the World Cup final this weekend and can be purchased through the FIFA World Cup website as well as ticket share websites such as LiveFootballTickets. In order to purchase through FIFA fans will be guided to an online waiting room where they will then need to either sign in or create a free account with FIFA to access available tickets.

Advertisement

Tickets which are being sold via other sites are reported to cost from £2,550 with some vendors suggesting they are as much as £3,500. Go to TicketCompare to find out more on availability and potential costs for tickets.

How to watch the World Cup