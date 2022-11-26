2022 FIFA World Cup finals continue in Qatar. 2018 runners-up take on North American nation.

The action from the FIFA World Cup finals continues to move at pace and the second round of group stage matches are already underway. Sunday will see Group E and Group F back on centre stage with Canada vs Croatia the third game of the day for supporters to take in.

The 2018 runners-up opened their competition with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, a result that keeps both sides chances of reaching the knockout stages strong, while Canada were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Belgium in a match that proved to be far more competitive than many might have expected. Here is everything you need to know about how the match including how to watch it on UK TV and the latest team news:

When is Canada vs Croatia?

Canada vs Croatia will be the third live offering from the action on Sunday and will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, a 45,000 plus capacity venue that has already hosted England vs Iran, Germany vs Japan and Netherlands vs Ecuador at this tournament. Canada vs Croatia is set for a 4pm GMT kick off time which is 7pm local time.

Canada vs Croatia

All 64 matches of the World Cup will be shown live on TV - with ITV and BBC sharing the rights for this winter’s tournament. Sunday’s match between Canada and Croatia will be broadcast on BBC1, with coverage part of another full day of group stage action. You can also live stream the action online via the BBC Iplayer and via mobile devices on the BBC Iplayer app.

Canada vs Croatia team news

Croatia attacker Nikola Vlasic was forced off in their opening match with Morocco but does not appear to have sustained a serious injury and should be fit to play some part in the match against Canada. There are no other fresh injury concerns for Zlatko Dalić going into the match.

Predicted Croatia starting XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

As for Canada, they came through their first match with Belgium without picking up any injuries or suspensions so have a full complement to choose from once again. After their impressive showing against the Belgians, it could be an unchanged starting XI that takes to the field.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David.

Group F table and who needs what

Ahead of Croatia vs Canada, as well as Belgium vs Morocco which also takes place on Sunday, here is how the Group F table looks:

Belgium - Points = 3, GD = 1 Croatia - Points = 1, GD = 0 Morocco - Points = 1, GD = 0 Canada - Points = 0, GD = -1

