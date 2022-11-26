2022 FIFA World Cup finals continue in Qatar. Roberto Martinez’s side take on African nation.

The action from the FIFA World Cup finals continues to move at pace and the second round of group stage matches are already underway. Sunday will see Group E and Group F back on centre stage with Belgium vs Morocco the first game of the day for supporters to take in.

Roberto Martinez’s side opened their competition with a narrow 1-0 win over Canada and were pushed all the way while Morocco held 2018 runners-up Croatia to a 0-0 draw which has put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stages. Here is everything you need to know about how the match including how to watch it on UK TV and the latest team news:

When is Belgium vs Morocco?

Belgium vs Morocco kicks off the action on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium, a 44,000 capacity venue in Al Thumama which has already hosted Senegal vs Netherlands, Spain vs Costa Rica and Qatar vs Senegal at this tournament. Belgium vs Morocco is set for a 1pm GMT kick off time which is 4pm local time.

Is Belgium vs Morocco on TV?

All 64 matches of the World Cup will be shown live on TV - with ITV and BBC sharing the rights for this winter’s tournament. Sunday’s match between Belgium and Morocco will be broadcast on BBC1, with coverage kicking off another full day of group stage action. You can also live stream the action online via the BBC Iplayer and via mobile devices on the BBC Iplayer app.

Belgium vs Morocco team news

Star striker Romelu Lukaku continues to be an injury doubt for Belgium having sat out their opening match of the tournament against Canada. Michy Batshuayi deputised for his former Chelsea teammate up front and could do the same although there is still a chance that Lukaku could regain full fitness in time to start the match with Morocco.

Predicted Belgium team: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dendoncker; Meunier, Onana, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi.

Morocco do not appear to be carrying any injuries into the match and head coach Walid Regragui should have the full complement of his squad to choose from. After their impressie draw with Croatia, there might not be too much need to make wholesale changes to the starting XI.

Predicted Morocco team: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Group F table and who needs what

Ahead of Belgium vs Morocco, and Croatia vs Canada which also takes place on Sunday, here is how the Group F table looks:

Belgium - Points = 3, GD = 1 Croatia - Points = 1, GD = 0 Morocco - Points = 1, GD = 0 Canada - Points = 0, GD = -1

