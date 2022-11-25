Kasper Schmeichel is aiming to progress to the World Cup 2022 knockout stages with Denmark

Premier League football fans will have spotted a familiar face in the Denmark goal in former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish international picked up his 87th international cap during a frustrating 0-0 draw against Tunisia. Denmark were one of the dark horses at Euro 2020 - reaching the semi-finals of the tournament and they will be hoping to build on that performance in Qatar 2022.

Schmeichel and his side are aiming to progress from a group consisting of France, Tunisia and Australia. Denmark face France in their second group game of the competition and the Danish shot stopper will need to be at his best to give his side any hope of picking up a result in that encounter.

Schmeichel is viewed as a club legend at Leicester City and was an ever-present for the side from 2011 until 2022. The pinnacle of his career came in 2016 when he lifted an unprecedented first Premier League title for the midlands club.

But who does Kasper Sschmeichel play for now and why did he leave Leicester City during the summer transfer window? Here is everything you need to know.

Who does Kasper Schmeichel play for?

Kasper Schmeichel is a Danish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Nice. He is the son of former Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel who also played as a goalkeeper.

Early Career

Kasper Schmeichel began his career at his father’s old club Manchester City and was a product of the youth system. As a youngster Schmeichel had a series of loan spells at Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Cardiff and Coventry.

Schmeichel struggled to ever establish himself as a first team regular at Manchester City and their manager at the time Sven Goran Eriksson put his faith in Joe Hart as the first team goalkeeper.

In search of first team football, Schmeichel made a move to join Notts County in League Two. At the time the Nottingham club were viewed as a team for the future and their new owners were promising to catapult the club into the Premier League within the next few seasons.

Notts County cruised to the League Two title in the 2009/10 season, however despite their success on the pitch it soon became apparent that all was not well off the pitch. The Nottingham based club endured a number of financial difficulties which resulted in Schmeichel having his contract terminated.

The Danish goalkeeper completed a move to Leeds in 2010 and guided the club to 7th in his first season with the Yorkshire club. In 2011 he completed a move to join fellow Championship side Leicester City.

Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel completed a move to join Leicester City and was reunited with manager Sven Goran Eriksson for the third time in his career.

Leicester City were taken over by new owner Vichai Raksriaksorn who promised to help the club climb into the Champions League places within the next few seasons.

Schmeichel won the Championship title in 2014 - three years into his Leicester City career. The Foxes narrowly avoided relegation in their first season after a great run of form at the end of the 2014/15 season.

The following season Leicester City defied expectations under manager Claudio Ranieri and lifted the Premier League title despite being 5000/1 odds with bookmakers at the start of the season. Schmeichel was amongst the best goalkeepers in the league that season and kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.

Following their league title victory Schmeichel remained an ever present in the Leicester City goal for the next six seasons helping the team to their first ever FA Cup title in 2021.

Denmark take on France in their next game. (Getty Images)

Why did Kasper Schmeichel leave Leicester City?

Kasper Schmeichel left Leicester City in August 2022 putting an end to an 11 year spell with the Foxes. He completed a transfer to join Nice for a fee of around £1 million.

Schmeichel had one year remaining on his contract at the time of his departure and the Danish star felt he needed a new challenge before the end of his career.

