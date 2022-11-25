Everything you need to know about France vs Denmark this weekend

The second round of World Cup group stage matches got underway this morning when Iran enjoyed a dramatic late win over Wales, to leave Rob Page’s side’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages looking incredibly slim. France and Denmark will resume action as they face off tomorrow afternoon.

The French will be looking to make it two wins from two after their 4-1 thrashing of Australia in their opener. Didier Deschamps’ side have suffered a number of injuries in the build up to the tournament, however remained comfortable favourites on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, many expect Denmark to cause an upset after their impressive campaign in last summer’s Euro tournament. A 0-0 stalemate against Tunisia has left them desperate to pick up some much-needed points.

After a number of rather uninspiring contests in the first round of fixtures, the next few days are expected to look a lot more lively and France vs Denmark could offer us some great football. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash:

When is France vs Denmark?

France will face Denmark on Saturday (Saturday November 25). The match is due to kick off at 4pm GMT - which is 7pm in Qatar.

The game is taking place at Stadium 974 in Doha - a striking venue made up of 974 recycled shipping containers that can be moved elsewhere and put back together. The stadium has a capacity of 44,089 and has so far hosted Mexico’s draw with Poland and Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana.

Is France vs Denmark on TV?

All 64 matches of the World Cup will be shown live on TV - with ITV and BBC sharing the rights for this winter’s tournament. Tomorrow’s match between France and Denmark will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage following the conclusion of Poland vs Saudi Arabia. You can also live stream the action from ITVX which is available from your mobile or tablet device.

Team news

France

France have struggled with injuries in the World Cup, with N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba - who started the 2018 World Cup final - both unavailable for selection months before the tournament. Wesley Fofana also sustained a long-term injury last month, while Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were all forced to pull out on the squad before their opener.

It only got worse for the French as Lucas Hernandez ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the win over Australia and has now been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. The defender is likely to be replaced by his brother, Theo Hernandez. Meanwhile, Deschamps has revealed that Raphael Varane is fit for tomorrow’s game.

Potential line-up: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez; Tchoumaeni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Denmark

Denmark jetted off to a Qatar without any real injury concerns, however they are now set to be without Thomas Delaney who picked up a knee injury in their draw with Tunisia. The midfielder will be a big miss from what was his second World Cup tournament. Christian Eriksen could drop deeper alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with either Mikkel Damsgaard or Jesper Lindstrom likely to replace him.