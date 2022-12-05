Japan will face Croatia in the last 16 round of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV as well as being streamed.

For the third time in their history, Japan have reached the last 16 of a World Cup but have yet to taste victory at this stage of the tournament. They will come up against the 2018 runners-up Croatia who came second in their qualifying group with Morocco topping Group F.

Japan’s World Cup journey has been full of surprises with the Samurai Blue shocking the world to beat both Germany and Spain to top Group E. Their group endured a dramatic finish - at one stage of the final match, both Spain and Germany looked to be heading out. Japan’s wins against the two European nations looked even more impressive when it was confirmed they only had 27% of possession against Germany and 18% possession against Spain.

They will now hope to put aside historical fears in the hope of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. Speaking in a press conference ahead of their fixture, the 36-year-old veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo likened their fight to that of the samurai: “To use the analogy of the samurai, before they go into battle they polish their weapons and improve their technique. But if they are scared in battle they will not be able to use their weapons or their technique properly. It is the same in football. The Japanese samurai is famous around the world and we would like to fight like samurais.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Japan vs Croatia...

When is Japan vs Croatia?

The two sides will meet today, Monday 5 December 2022 for their last 16 fixture. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm GMT and will take place at the Al Janoub, formerly Al-Wakrah, Stadium. The stadium was opened in 2019 and, for this World Cup, has a reported capacity of around 44,000 but this is set to shrink to 20,000 for any events which take place following the conclusion of the FIFA competition.

Luka Modric against Belgium in Group F fixture

How to watch Japan vs Croatia?

Japan’s match against Croatia will be available to watch on BBC One with coverage starting at 2.30pm. BBC and ITV have been sharing the coverage of the World Cup and as the BBC have the earlier match, ITV will show the later fixture between Brazil and South Korea which kicks off at 7pm.

Can I stream Japan vs Croatia?

The match will be available to stream for those unable to watch on TV through the BBC’s streaming service BBC iPlayer. Fans will need to set up a free account in order to watch the action online.

Team news

The two sides have played each other three times since 1997 with one team taking a win each and then drawing at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Croatia’s manager, Zlatko Dalic has said: “They will apply the samurai warrior philosophy. So will we. If we want to go further, we must apply that same attitude, do our best and never underestimate anyone. Japan have the least ball possession in the world, but they make a great transition. This is the most perseverant, persistent opponent. They simply do not give up. We have a similar mentality, Japan and Croatia.”

Japan are set to be without defender Ko Itakura after he picked up his second yellow card of the tournament during the match against Spain with Takehiro Tomiyasu set to deputise. While Wataru Endo is set to come in despite a previous fitness concern, Takefusa Kubo is a doubt due to muscular discomfort.