Former Manchester City forward was forced to leave ITV’s coverage of Denmark and Tunisia game

An ITV pundit has revealed that she was forced off air during a World Cup match after learning that her mother had died.

Nadia Nadim, a former Manchester City forward, was part of the UK broadcaster’s coverage for the goalless draw between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday (22 November) afternoon. But the 34-year-old Denmark international was absent from the panel at the final whistle, with host Mark Pougatch telling viewers that she had been forced to leave.

On Wednesday (23 November), Nadim revealed that she had been forced to leave the game after discovering that her mother had died after a road accident. She said: “Words cannot describe what I’m feeling.”

ITV are splitting the coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with BBC.

Why did Nadia Nadim leave ITV’s coverage?

The Denmark international was part of ITV’s pundit team for the Denmark and Tunisia game at the World Cup on Tuesday (22 November). She appeared alongside Mark Pougatch and more during the pre-game build up and at half-time.

However Nadim was not in the studio at the final whistle. It has now been revealed that she was forced to leave after being informed that her mother had died.

What has Nadia Nadim said?

Nadim announced the passing of her mother on social media. In a post on Twitter on Wednesday (23 November), she wrote: “(On) Tuesday morning my mother was killed by a truck. She was on her way back from the gym.

“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling. I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life.

“She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her. I have lost my home and I know nothing’s gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don’t understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again.”

An ITV spokesman said: “Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time.”

Who is Nadia Nadim?

Nadim was born in Afghanistan in 1988, but her family fled to Denmark in 2000 after her father, a general in the Afghan National Army, was executed by the Taliban. She began her football career in Denmark with Team Viborg and IK Skovbakken.

The forward has played for a number of clubs in America as well as joining Manchester City during the 2018 season. She scored six goals in 15 games for the Women’s Super League side but requested a transfer and left to join Paris Saint-German in 2019.

Nadim was part of the PSG side that won the French league title in the 2020-2021 season. She played a total of 27 games for PSG, before moving to Racing Louisville in 2021.

