Everything you need to know about the World Cup clash between Netherlands and Qatar

The Netherlands will play their final World Cup group stage fixture tomorrow after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Friday. The Dutch side will take on hosts Qatar, who were knocked out of the tournament after successive defeats in their opening two matches.

The Netherlands have claimed four points so far and had looked on course to qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare, thanks to Cody Gakpo’s early opener against Ecuador, however Enner Valencia’s second-half equaliser has left them searching for another victory to confirm their place at the top of Group A.

Qatar became the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup and also the first hosts to be ever be eliminated after just two games when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal last week. Despite the loss, fans still had something to celebrate when Mohammed Muntari claimed their first goal in World Cup history.

Louis Van Gaal’s side will be confident of winning their final group clash, however a shock defeat could see them slip out of the qualifying spots if Ecuador and Senegal play out a draw. The winner of the group is likely to play one of England, Iran, USA or Wales in the round of 16.

Here is everything you need to know about the Netherlands vs Qatar...

When is Netherlands vs Qatar?

The Netherlands will face Qatar tomorrow afternoon (November 29) with a 3pm kick-off. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - one of the biggest World Cup venues with a 68,895 capacity.

How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV

Every World Cup match is shown live on TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the rights to show all 64 games. ITV1 will be broadcasting Netherlands vs Qatar tomorrow, while you can also catch the clash on ITVX on their website or app.

Team news

The Netherlands have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their meeting with Qatar, while Memphis Depay could make his first start of the tournament after building up his fitness following an injury. Matthijs de Ligt could remain on the bench after he was dropped for Jurrien Timber against Ecuador, while Steven Berghuis will be hoping to replace Teun Koopmeiners in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Muntari could have earned himself a place in the starting line-up with his goal against Senegal, while Abdulaziz Hatem’s impressive cameo on Tuesday could see him feature from the start too.

Netherlands possible line-up: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay.

Qatar possible line-up: Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Ismaeel Mohammad, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Hassan Al-Haydos, Homam Ahmed; Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari.

Remaining group stage fixtures

November 28

• Group G - Brazil vs Switzerland (4pm)

• Group H - South Korea vs Ghana (1pm)

• Group H - Portugal vs Uruguay (7pm)

November 29

• Group A - Ecuador vs Senegal (3pm)

• Group A - Netherlands vs Qatar (3pm)

• Group B - Iran vs USA (7pm)

• Group B - Wales vs England (7pm)

November 30

• Group C - Poland vs Argentina (7pm)

• Group C - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (7pm)

• Group D - Australia vs Denmark (3pm)

• Group D - Tunisia vs France (3pm)

December 1

• Group E - Costa Rica vs Germany (7pm)

• Group E - Japan vs Spain (7pm)

• Group F - Canada vs Morocco (3pm)

• Group F - Croatia vs Belgium (3pm)

December 2

• Group G - Cameroon vs Brazil (7pm)

• Group G - Serbia vs Switzerland (7pm)

• Group H - Ghana vs Uruguay (3pm)