Charles Leclerc will go for the win at his home Grand Prix this weekend in Monaco.

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix returns once again this weekend after a dramatic race in Spain saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen declared the winner once more.

Monaco is one of the most iconic races in the F1 calendar with glitz and glamour accompanying the schedule all weekend long.

Last weekend saw Verstappen take the lead in the Drivers’ Championship for the first time this season after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered engine failure after 27 laps, gifting Red Bull their win.

Sergio Perez fought hard against George Russell before allowing his teammate to pass for Verstappen to continue his winning streak.

Mercedes’ Russell came in third while his teammate Lewis Hamilton came in at number five. Russell had not only been in an intense fight with Red Bull’s Perez, but Verstappen suffered a DRS failure earlier in the race meaning he was facing a heated battle with the young British Mercedes driver in the opening laps.

The two of them went wheel-to-wheel on several occasions, initially fighting for P2 but Leclerc’s engine failure then saw the two drivers competing for P1.

As temperatures soared in Barcelona, so did the excitement of the race with mini battles taking place throughout but once again Verstappen reigned victorious. As we head in to the seventh round of the F1 season, it looks as if not at a lot can stop the Dutchman from achieving his second World Championship title.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix...

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The race weekend begins on Friday 27 May 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 29 May 2022

Schedule:

Friday 27 May 2022:

Practice 1: 1pm - 2pm BST

Practice 2: 4pm - 5pm BST

Saturday 28 May 2022:

Practice 3: 12pm - 1pm BST

Qualifying: 3pm - 4pm BST

Sunday 29 May 2022:

RACE: 2pm - 4pm BST

Where is the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Monaco. It takes over the tight streets around the small principality and is an incredibly narrow and iconic race.

Circuit de Monaco

Overtaking is almost an impossibility around Monaco so whoever takes pole position will be in the strongest position to take the race win on Sunday. Monaco has on DRS detection zone in sector three and one speed trap in sector two.

The track forces all drivers to put their skills on their line and focus on millimetric accuracy as they wiggle their way around.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

Sky Sports have all the live coverage for Formula 1. They will show every section of the race weekend on their channel Sky Sports F1.

Subscriptions for Sky can be purchased for around £40/month.

Who is set to win Monaco Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are the two most recent winners of the Monaco Grand Prix but Charles Leclerc will be desperate not to crash out of his home race once again.

The Monagasque driver does not have the best record in his principality and suffered a heartbreak crash in 2021 after being Monaco’s first home polesitter for 85 years.

The fight will once again be between Verstappen and Leclerc but Ferrari must ensure that there are no more technical issues which could prevent their lead driver from taking his first ever home-race win.

Latest news