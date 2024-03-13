Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales centre George North has announced his retirement from international rugby after 14 years. The 31-year-old will play his last game with Wales against Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday (March 16).

North, who is Wales' third most capped player in history behind only Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins, will however continue playing club rugby having announced he will move from Ospreys to French side Provence for the 2024-25 season.

He told BBC Sport: "I have decided that the game on Saturday will bring my international career to an end. After 14 years it feels like now is the right time to step away. I have loved and cherished every second in a Welsh shirt and been able to play alongside some fantastic team-mates.

"I am very lucky to have lived my dream. I'm excited for the next chapter. Thank you for all the support over the years."

North is the most recent Wales player to announce retirement within the past year, joining the likes of Jones, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, and Leigh Halfpenny.

Initially expressing his desire to continue his international career despite moving to a French club, North reaffirmed his commitment to Wales in November 2023, with no hint of a change in February 2024, just before his 50th Six Nations game against England.

However, Wales head coach Warren Gatland disclosed having "honest discussions" with North regarding his potential involvement in a fifth World Cup.