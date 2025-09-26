President Donald Trump is an avid golfer and has been playing since his college days.

At the time of writing, the Ryder Cup seems to have started better for Team Europe on Day One, but that could be about to change. It was expected that the Americans would dominate as it is taking place at Bethpage Black, which is located in Farmingdale, New York, but the team so far don’t seem to have been lifted by the crowd.

According to the Ryder Cup’s website, “The Black opened in 1936 with a design by famed architect Albert Warren Tillinghast and Joe Burbeck. And much like the first-tee warning sign’s origin story, the design credit is somewhat murky and includes occasional debate about which man deserves top billing.”

It also states that “Of the five courses, the Black is by far the most difficult, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with any major championship test. For many decades, the Black was often in rough shape, but it was revived with a Rees Jones renovation in the late 1990s after U.S. Golf Association officials cooked up the idea of holding elite competitions on this most-public of all layouts.”

President Donald Trump is known as an avid golfer and started playing whilst attending Fordham University. The President wrote a book in 2005 entitled ‘The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received,’ and in the intro, he wrote: "for me and millions of people—men, women, young and old around the world—golf is more than a game. It is a passion".

According to the Golf Handicap & Information Network, President Trump has an official handicap of 2.8. The President is expected to attend the first day of play of the Ryder Cup and this seems to have excited a lot of golfers. Bryson DeChambeau told reporters that "I hope he will inspire us to victory. I think he'll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side."

Scottie Scheffler also said: “It’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us and we’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd and we’re ready to get this tournament started.”