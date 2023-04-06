The Masters ticket prices for 2023 have been revealed as tournament at Augusta National begins

The Masters is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

Golfers from around the world will be competing to pull on the famous green jacket at the end of the weekend. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is looking to finally win the tournament and compete his collection of major titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC will not be broadcasting the tournament for UK audiences in 2023, having dropped its usual coverage from the Augusta National. Sky Sports will be broadcasting The Masters live across its Golf and Main Event channels.

The Masters has confirmed the tee times for the first day of the tournament. Find out more in our story here.

If you are tuning in to watch all the action from Georgia this weekend, you might be wondering how much it costs to actually attend it in person. But how difficult is it to get your hands on thema nd would it cost you an arm and a leg? Here is all you need to know:

When is the Masters 2023?

The tournament at the Augusta National golf course usually takes place on the first weekend in April - with the one exception in recent times being 2020 when it was pushed back to November due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, it runs from Thursday, 6 April, to Sunday, 9 April. The Masters always runs over four days and the winner is decided after the final round on the Sunday.

For those who like to plan ahead, the dates for 2024 are 11 April to 14 April.

A general view of the 12th green at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

How much did tickets for the Masters 2023 cost?

Spectators and the crowds are well and truly back at the Augusta National, following the restricted event in 2020. But if you are wondering how much the tickets set you back, it might not be as much as you expect.

Golf.com explains that fans have the chance to enter a lottery with the hope of getting their hands on tickets for The Masters. It usually opens in late May or early June, following the end of the current year’s tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lottery is open for three weeks and you are required to sign up via The Masters’ official ticketing site. Fans can sign up for practice and/ or tournament round tickets but there is no guarantee they will actually end up with them.

In 2022, Bookies.com estimated that your chances of getting single-day tournament tickets are around 1 in 200. But if you do get lucky enough to score tickets in the lottery, the prices might not be as steep as you were expecting.

Prices for 2023 start at £80 ($100) each for practice rounds and £112 ($140) each for the tournament days. However on the secondary market, tickets cost substantially more.

Golf.com reports that on resale sites, a ticket for Masters Sunday will set you back an eyewatering £800 ($1,000) and even the practice round tickets would have cost £560 ($700) each.

Advertisement

Advertisement