The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and it is a stage which features some of the most talented names in the sport including recent winners Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Unlike the other major tournaments, the Masters is always held at the same location: Augusta National Golf Club - a private course in the city of Augusta, Georgia which is renowned for its stunning picturesque views and wondrous vistas for spectators and players alike.

The Augusta National course first opened in 1933 and has been modified many times by different architects. But why is the same course always used each year? Here’s all you need to know.

What is The Masters?

The Masters is one of four biggest tournaments in golf, known as the majors. It takes place every year at the Augusta National Golf Club, where top golfers compete for the chance to win the famous green jacket.

The other golf majors are the US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship. But this is the only one that is played in the same location each year.

Augusta was originally farmland until two men, golfer Bobby Jones and banker Clifford Roberts, bought it and turned it into a golf club. They came up with the idea of an annual tournament which was first won by Horton Smith in March 1934. It was originally known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament until 1939 when it changed its name to the Masters.

Why is The Masters always played at Augusta?

The history of The Masters is deeply intertwined with the history of Augusta National Golf Club itself - which in turns gives the tournament a unique appeal.

To this day Augusta National still organises The Masters, and there is no incentive to have the tournament elsewhere. In contrast, other majors are run by larger organisations — the USGA, the PGA, and The R&A oversee the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and The Open Championship, respectively.