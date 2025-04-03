The Grand National is back today. | Getty Images

The 2025 Grand National is just days away and we are awaiting the final list of runners for the highlight of the British Horse Racing calendar.

The 2025 Grand National is now just days away and the excitement is rising ahead of one of the most historic days in the British sporting calendar.

Over 150,000 racing enthusiasts will descend on Liverpool’s Aintree racecourse as a whole host of horses, jockets, trainers and owners look to write their names into the long and proud history of the grandest race in the racing calendar. The likes of Red Rum, Tiger Roll and Reynoldstown have already taken their place in the history books by providing some memorable moments on the famous old course.

But who could join them this year? We take a look at the latest rides entered into the race and learn when the final selection for Saturday’s race will be officially announced.

Which horse and jockey won the 2024 Grand National?

The buildup to the 2024 Grand National was dominated by talk of a straight shootout between joint favourites Limerick Lace and I Am Maximus - and it was the latter that was first past the post as the Willie Mullins trained eight-year-old became the latest winner of the most prestigious race in the British horse racing calendar. With Paul Townend on board, I Am Maximus took the lead after the final fence and saw off the challenges from Delta Work, Minella Indo and Galvin to win by seven lengths. Fellow joint favourite Limerick Lace ended the race in tenth place.

Speaking after the race, winning jockey Townend said: "What an unbelievable race and unbelievable horse. The feeling passing the line is up there with the best I've had, but it's a different feeling. Grade Ones are extra special and tactical and in the Irish National and English National you need a bit of luck, the feeling winning this is unique."

I Am Maximus will be back again this year looking to become the first horse since the legendary Tiger Roll to claim successive Grand National wins - but he will face major challenges from across an open field.

Which horses are currently entered into the 2025 Grand National?

Here are the horses that have been entered into the 2025 Grand National:

Number Horse Odds 1 Stumptown 8/1 2 Iroko 8/1 3 Hewick 10/1 4 I Am Maximus 8/1 5 Vanillier 9/1 6 Intense Raffles 7/1 7 Perceval Legallois 12/1 8 Minella Cocooner 12/1 9 Hyland 16/1 10 Meetingofthewaters 20/1 11 Kandoo Kid 20/1 12 Three Card Brag 20/1 13 Senior Chief 25/1 14 Beauport 33/1 15 Grangeclare West 20/1 16 Nick Rockett 22/1 17 Mr Vango 33/1 18 Minella Indo 33/1 19 Monbeg Genius 25/1 20 Bravemansgame 40/1 21 Threeunder Thrufive 66/1 22 Duffle Coat 66/1 23 Appreciate It 66/1 24 Twig 66/1 25 Yeah Man 66/1 26 Broadway Boy 66/1 27 Malina Girl 80/1 28 Fil Dor 80/1 29 Famous Bridge 80/1 30 Stay Away Fay 66/1 31 Chantry House 66/1 32 King Turgeon 100/1 33 Favori De Champdou 66/1 34 Coko Beach 100/1 35 Mister Coffey 80/1 36 Shakem Up’Arry 100/1 37 MacDermott 66/1 38 Surrey Quest 100/1 39 Conflated 100/1 40 Horantzau D’Airy 66/1 41 Stuzzikini 100/1 43 Fantastic Lady 100/1 44 Desertmore House 66/1 45 Apple Away 100/1 46 Royal Pagaille 66/1 47 Richmond Lake 100/1 48 Idas Boy 100/1 49 Chemical Energy 100/1 50 Roi Mage 100/1 51 Cruz Control 100/1 52 Spanish Harlem 150/1 53 Celebre D’Allen 150/1 54 Busselton 100/1 55 Where It All Began 200/1 56 Escaria Ten 150/1 57 Pats Fancy 150/1

Note: Odds and runners correct as of April 3rd 2025

When is the final list of runners for the 2025 Grand National announced?

As it stands, there are 57 horses that have been entered into this year’s Grand National after what list was whittled down from around 90 ever since last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The list will continue to dwindle over the coming days until we get final confirmation of the 34 horses that will officially start the race on this year’s Grand National on Thursday morning, just over 48 hours before the greatest horse race in the world gets underway.

