Grand National 2025: Current runners, last year's winner and when final list is announced
The 2025 Grand National is now just days away and the excitement is rising ahead of one of the most historic days in the British sporting calendar.
Over 150,000 racing enthusiasts will descend on Liverpool’s Aintree racecourse as a whole host of horses, jockets, trainers and owners look to write their names into the long and proud history of the grandest race in the racing calendar. The likes of Red Rum, Tiger Roll and Reynoldstown have already taken their place in the history books by providing some memorable moments on the famous old course.
But who could join them this year? We take a look at the latest rides entered into the race and learn when the final selection for Saturday’s race will be officially announced.
Which horse and jockey won the 2024 Grand National?
The buildup to the 2024 Grand National was dominated by talk of a straight shootout between joint favourites Limerick Lace and I Am Maximus - and it was the latter that was first past the post as the Willie Mullins trained eight-year-old became the latest winner of the most prestigious race in the British horse racing calendar. With Paul Townend on board, I Am Maximus took the lead after the final fence and saw off the challenges from Delta Work, Minella Indo and Galvin to win by seven lengths. Fellow joint favourite Limerick Lace ended the race in tenth place.
Speaking after the race, winning jockey Townend said: "What an unbelievable race and unbelievable horse. The feeling passing the line is up there with the best I've had, but it's a different feeling. Grade Ones are extra special and tactical and in the Irish National and English National you need a bit of luck, the feeling winning this is unique."
I Am Maximus will be back again this year looking to become the first horse since the legendary Tiger Roll to claim successive Grand National wins - but he will face major challenges from across an open field.
Which horses are currently entered into the 2025 Grand National?
Here are the horses that have been entered into the 2025 Grand National:
|Number
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Stumptown
|8/1
|2
|Iroko
|8/1
|3
|Hewick
|10/1
|4
|I Am Maximus
|8/1
|5
|Vanillier
|9/1
|6
|Intense Raffles
|7/1
|7
|Perceval Legallois
|12/1
|8
|Minella Cocooner
|12/1
|9
|Hyland
|16/1
|10
|Meetingofthewaters
|20/1
|11
|Kandoo Kid
|20/1
|12
|Three Card Brag
|20/1
|13
|Senior Chief
|25/1
|14
|Beauport
|33/1
|15
|Grangeclare West
|20/1
|16
|Nick Rockett
|22/1
|17
|Mr Vango
|33/1
|18
|Minella Indo
|33/1
|19
|Monbeg Genius
|25/1
|20
|Bravemansgame
|40/1
|21
|Threeunder Thrufive
|66/1
|22
|Duffle Coat
|66/1
|23
|Appreciate It
|66/1
|24
|Twig
|66/1
|25
|Yeah Man
|66/1
|26
|Broadway Boy
|66/1
|27
|Malina Girl
|80/1
|28
|Fil Dor
|80/1
|29
|Famous Bridge
|80/1
|30
|Stay Away Fay
|66/1
|31
|Chantry House
|66/1
|32
|King Turgeon
|100/1
|33
|Favori De Champdou
|66/1
|34
|Coko Beach
|100/1
|35
|Mister Coffey
|80/1
|36
|Shakem Up’Arry
|100/1
|37
|MacDermott
|66/1
|38
|Surrey Quest
|100/1
|39
|Conflated
|100/1
|40
|Horantzau D’Airy
|66/1
|41
|Stuzzikini
|100/1
|43
|Fantastic Lady
|100/1
|44
|Desertmore House
|66/1
|45
|Apple Away
|100/1
|46
|Royal Pagaille
|66/1
|47
|Richmond Lake
|100/1
|48
|Idas Boy
|100/1
|49
|Chemical Energy
|100/1
|50
|Roi Mage
|100/1
|51
|Cruz Control
|100/1
|52
|Spanish Harlem
|150/1
|53
|Celebre D’Allen
|150/1
|54
|Busselton
|100/1
|55
|Where It All Began
|200/1
|56
|Escaria Ten
|150/1
|57
|Pats Fancy
|150/1
Note: Odds and runners correct as of April 3rd 2025
When is the final list of runners for the 2025 Grand National announced?
As it stands, there are 57 horses that have been entered into this year’s Grand National after what list was whittled down from around 90 ever since last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The list will continue to dwindle over the coming days until we get final confirmation of the 34 horses that will officially start the race on this year’s Grand National on Thursday morning, just over 48 hours before the greatest horse race in the world gets underway.
