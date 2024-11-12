Great Britain rugby legend Garry Schofield has revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain damage, which will eventually lead to dementia.

The 59-year-old centre and Hall of Fame inductee made the announcement in his final column for Total Rugby League, sharing that the diagnosis came in March 2023 but has been kept private until now.

Schofield, who earned 46 caps for Great Britain and captained the national team 13 times with Leeds Rhinos, Hull, and Huddersfield Giants, detailed how his health issues began in 2019 with complications in his eye. Multiple surgeries eventually led to its removal, followed by worsening symptoms including “headaches, migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration.”

Faced with his diagnosis, Schofield has decided to step back from media and rugby league-related activities to focus on his health and family life.

In his farewell column, Schofield wrote: “I was asked recently if I’d seriously considered suicide. The answer is no, but I have very low moments when I wonder if I’m a burden and whether my family would be better off without me.

“And then I snap out of it, but those moments worry me,” he wrote. Despite these challenges, he expressed gratitude, reflecting on the inspiration he draws from the late Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Garry Schofield has announced he is ending his involvement in rugby league. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Like I said, my problems go back to December 2019, and I realise, of course, that’s when Rob Burrow received a far worse diagnosis than me. His story is devastating, and it’s one that makes me realise that, by comparison, I am lucky,” he added.

Schofield also used his final column to critique the direction of rugby league, particularly the sanitisation of critical analysis in the sport. “Critical analysis has been driven out of English Rugby League by a governing body and clubs simply for the selfish reason that they don’t appreciate scrutiny,” he stated.

As he concluded his column, Schofield paid tribute to his former teammates, colleagues, and fans, thanking them for their support throughout his career. “Goodbye, Rugby League. It’s been a hell of a ride!” he signed off.

Burrow was sadly not the first rugby player to have died of MND. On November 26, 2022, former Scottish international lock Doddie Weir who became a significant advocate for MND research through his foundation, also died from this condition. The disease has also impacted former Gloucester and Leicester Tigers lock Ed Slater, who announced his retirement from the sport following his diagnosis in July 2022.