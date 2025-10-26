Frank Lampard has addressed Patrick Bamford transfer rumours to Coventry City as the star is currently training with the club.

The former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea prospect is a free agent without a club since leaving Leeds United in the summer after a seven years spell at Elland Road where he registered his most impressive contribution in 2020/21 with 17 Premier League goals. He arrived at the Sky Blues’ training ground on Thursday after contacting Lampard – a former team-mate at Stamford Bridge – and being invited to Ryton to get fit while he looks for a new team.

Asked if it’s just a case of doing the 32-year-old striker a favour, Lampard told CoventryLive: “Yeah, I guess you could call it doing him a favour. I know Patrick well and he hasn’t got a club. He’s training with us. I’m very happy, he’s a good lad, Patrick. He’s very easy.

“I know the conclusions everyone’s going to get to but he’s just training with us.”

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons with last season when Lampard took in Jamie Paterson who quickly fitted in to the group and earned himself a short-term contract come the new year after impressing in training. Championship leaders Coventry City certainly aren’t struggling for goals right now and are still top of the league table.

A 3-1 victory for the Sky Blues against Watford on Saturday extended their lead at the top of the table to three points. Despite the fact that Bamford is training with Coventry, however, the free-agent isn’t expected to be signing for the early Championship pace-setters.

Instead, Coventry Live report that, Bamford is just training to maintain his fitness. Bamford won’t be joining Coventry, though he does have a previous Championship promotion on his CV. He fired in 16 goals to help the Leeds United cause in their promotion in 2019-20. Having left Elland Road, the striker was most recently linked with a move to Getafe in Spain but that move didn't go through.