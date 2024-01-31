Jake Paul is set to face Ryan "The Rhino" Bourland in his next boxing match, on the undercard of the upcoming Cerrano vs. Meinke bout (Credit: DAZN)

Social media superstar-turned-boxer Jake Paul has announced his next professional fight will take place on the undercard of the much anticipated Serrano vs. Meinke fight, where he is set to fight journeyman Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland in Puerto Rico.

Paul, who is nicknamed "The Problem Child," moved away from the crossover scene after losing to Tommy Fury and hopes to build on his first-round knockout of Andre August in December against Bourland. In his typical trash-talking fashion, Paul explained the reasoning for this fight: “The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered. On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across [Puerto Rico].”

Bourland, who has not had a professional bout since 2022, was equally as cutting in his comments towards his opponent: “Jake Paul steps into the ring with his social media clout, but let’s not mistake followers for experience or skill. While he’s been busy chasing likes, I’ve been honing my craft for years, stepping into the ring and beating real boxers. [...] I will shock the world and put an end to Jake Paul’s boxing career.”

But boxing fans have been quick to dismiss the bout, with some fans chiming in that Paul’s opponent looks like anything between an “Uber driver,” a “grandad” and “a plumber.” So who is Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland?

Who is Ryan Bourland?

Ryan "The Rhino" Bourland, a former Golden Gloves champion from California, made a name for himself in the boxing world by transitioning from the National Junior Olympics to the professional circuit at age 25. Throughout his career, Bourland achieved a notable record of 17 wins and 2 losses, with six of those victories coming by knockout. Along the way, he secured the regional light heavyweight GBO title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite showing early promise, Bourland faced challenges and decided to retire from boxing in 2018. He chose to pursue a new path and answered the call of North Dakota's oil rigs, leaving behind the rigorous world of boxing to secure a stable job with benefits. Reflecting on his decision to leave the sport, Bourland acknowledged the inherent dangers and challenges of boxing, emphasizing the lack of financial security and health insurance.

In an interview with the Daily Democrat in October 2018, Bourland expressed the difficulties of making a living in boxing and the need for stability. He mentioned the absence of health insurance and the financial strain of training, making his decision to pursue a career outside of the ring a logical choice.

However, the allure of the "sweet science" proved too strong for Bourland to resist and he made a comeback in September 2022.

What is Ryan Bourland’s win-loss record in boxing?

According to Tapology, Ryan Bourland’s current win-loss record in professional boxing is 17 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, with his most recent win taking place on September 17 2023, earning a TKO victory in the third round against Santario Martin.

When is Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland taking place?

Advertisement

Advertisement