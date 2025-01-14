Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eagle handler for an Italian football club has defended himself, saying he’s 'not a porn star,' after being sacked for posting explicit images of his penis following implant surgery.

Juan Bernabe, who works for Lazio as an eagle handler, has been a central figure in their pre-match entertainment for over a decade. His dismissal follows Bernabe’s controversial social media posts featuring explicit images related to his recent penile prosthesis implant surgery.

Bernabe, who has flown the club’s symbolic Canadian golden eagle, Olimpia, around the Stadio Olimpico since 2010, underwent the surgery in Rome after losing a testicle in an accident over 30 years ago. Despite the medical nature of the procedure, the explicit photographs he shared, which included images of his genitalia, sparked outrage across Italy. The images were later circulated by Italian media outlets Repubblica and Il Tempo.

Lazio released a statement confirming Bernabe’s dismissal, citing his behaviour as incompatible with the club’s values. The statement read:"SS Lazio Spa, shocked to see the photographic and video images of Mr Juan Bernabe and to read the statements that accompanied them, announces that it has interrupted, with immediate effect, all relations with this individual, given the seriousness of his behaviour.

Juan Bernabe with the Lazio mascot | DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“The company is aware of the pain, shared by all, that the loss of the eagle in the next home games will cause to the fans, but believes that it is not possible to be associated, all of us, and especially with the historical symbol of the eagle, with a subject that, with its initiative, has made the continuation of the relationship inadmissible."

In response to the criticism, Bernabe defended his actions, saying: "The operation does not make me a porn star, I had a health problem." He added in an interview with La Repubblica: "Nudity is normal because I grew up in a naturist family and with an open mind. I don't understand what the relationship is between my photo and pornography."

Bernabe also claimed that the images were shared on his private profile and were not intended for public circulation. He told Corriere Roma: "My conscience is clear, I only published it to let people know about the operation."

This is not the first time Bernabe has faced controversy. In 2021, he was suspended by Lazio after being filmed making what appeared to be fascist salutes and singing in praise of Benito Mussolini. Despite the backlash at the time, Bernabe remained in his role until this recent incident.