Former world running champion Kipyegon Bett has died aged 26.

The Kenyan athlete, who won under-20 800m championship and secured a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, died in hospital where he’d been receiving treatment for an illness.

According to Nation, Bett was vomiting blood due to damage to some of his internal organs. Purity Kirui, who is Bett’s sister and the 2014 Commonwealth 3000m steeplechase champion, told the outlet: “He’d been unwell for about a month and had been treated at AIC Litein Hospital as an outpatient. On Saturday (October 5), his condition deteriorated and was referred to Tenwek Hospital for further tests.”

Kipyegon Bett has died aged 26 following an illness | Getty Images

Bett began competing internationally in 2015, winning gold and silver in the 800m at that year’s African and World Youth Championships. The following year, he claimed the world under-20 800m title in Bydgoszcz, clocking 1:44.95. He also set his personal best of 1:43.76 in 2016, finishing second only to world record-holder David Rudisha at ISTAF Berlin.

In 2017, Bett reached the global senior podium at the World Championships, finishing third with a time of 1:45.21 behind France’s Pierre-Ambroise Bosse and Poland’s Adam Kszczot. That same year, he won the 800m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 1:44.70.

However, in 2018, Bett tested positive for EPO - a performance-enhancing drug - and was handed a four-year ban. He made just one appearance after his suspension ended, competing in the 400m hurdles two years ago.