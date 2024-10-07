Kipyegon Bett dead: Kenyan athlete and former world champion dies at 26 after vomiting blood due to illness

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

7th Oct 2024, 5:12pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former world running champion Kipyegon Bett has died aged 26.

The Kenyan athlete, who won under-20 800m championship and secured a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, died in hospital where he’d been receiving treatment for an illness.

According to Nation, Bett was vomiting blood due to damage to some of his internal organs. Purity Kirui, who is Bett’s sister and the 2014 Commonwealth 3000m steeplechase champion, told the outlet: “He’d been unwell for about a month and had been treated at AIC Litein Hospital as an outpatient. On Saturday (October 5), his condition deteriorated and was referred to Tenwek Hospital for further tests.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kipyegon Bett has died aged 26 following an illnessKipyegon Bett has died aged 26 following an illness
Kipyegon Bett has died aged 26 following an illness | Getty Images

Bett began competing internationally in 2015, winning gold and silver in the 800m at that year’s African and World Youth Championships. The following year, he claimed the world under-20 800m title in Bydgoszcz, clocking 1:44.95. He also set his personal best of 1:43.76 in 2016, finishing second only to world record-holder David Rudisha at ISTAF Berlin.

In 2017, Bett reached the global senior podium at the World Championships, finishing third with a time of 1:45.21 behind France’s Pierre-Ambroise Bosse and Poland’s Adam Kszczot. That same year, he won the 800m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 1:44.70.

However, in 2018, Bett tested positive for EPO - a performance-enhancing drug - and was handed a four-year ban. He made just one appearance after his suspension ended, competing in the 400m hurdles two years ago.

Related topics:ChampionshipHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice