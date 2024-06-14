Kyle Walker chosen as England vice-captain at Euro 2024 | AFP via Getty Images

Kyle Walker has been selected as England vice-captain for Euro 2024, NationalWorld understands.

The 34-year-old skippered Manchester City to this season’s Premier League title and is the second-most capped player in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Only captain Harry Kane’s 91 appearances betters Walker’s 83 caps and it is understood the England right-back has been named vice-captain ahead of the Euros.

Jordan Henderson previously served in the role but did not make the cut for Germany and Southgate has spoken glowingly about Walker’s leadership qualities in recent years.

“You notice players maturing,” the England boss said in June 2022, before Walker took the armband at City.

“For example, Kyle Walker who isn’t captain of his club but he’s such a man within the group, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I think he’s matured a lot over the last two or three years.

“I mean, he’s won the league four times so he’s got confidence from what he’s done as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been in a World Cup semi-final with us and a European final so he’s got a lot of big-match experience. But he’s definitely one who I think has matured.

“He doesn’t have to be really vocal but (it’s about) his manner, his determination in the way he works.”