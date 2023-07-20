Lewis Pugh will swim the 507 km of the Hudson in New York in his latest daring challenge to raise environmental awareness.

Next month Lewis Pugh will don a Speedo, cap and goggles to swim the length of the Hudson in New York in a bid to raise awareness against river pollution.

The British-South African is known for taking on audacious physical challenges in waters across the world and the 53-year-old was named as The Sunday Times Alternative Rich List in 2017 for "people who represent the most inspiring side of humanity".

Here's all you need to know about Lewis Pugh, who he is and all you need to know about the upcoming Hudson challenge.

Who is Lewis Pugh?

Lewis Pugh is an endurance swimmer famed for taking on huge physical challenges to campaign for greater environmental awareness.

The 53-year-old was born in Plymouth and grew up in Devon until the age of 10 when his family emigrated to South Africa. He later returned to the UK to complete a law degree at Cambridge University and went on to work as a maritime lawyer as well as serving in the Army.

Lewis Pugh is preparing to swim the length of the Hudson.

Pugh has achieved the 'Holy Grail' of swimming by completing long-distance swims in all five oceans in the world. In 2013 he was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame.

The swimmer has a long list of awards to his name including National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and has been granted the Freedom of the City of London .

What is Lewis Pugh's Hudson Swim Challenge and why is he doing it?

Lewis Pugh's next major challenge takes place in the United States as he endeavours to be the first person to swim the length of the Hudson River in New York state unassisted.

The challenge starts on Sunday, August 13 at Lake Tear of the Clouds high in the Adirondack Mountains. From there Pugh will swim 507 km along the Hudson to finish at Battery Park in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 13.

Pugh hopes to raise awareness of the importance of river health to the world's oceans and has chosen the Hudson because of its transformation from polluted to safe over the past 40 years.

The swimmer said: “If we want healthy oceans we also need healthy rivers — it’s that simple. Clean rivers are essential in the fight for global sustainability; indeed, our very existence depends on fresh water, clean air, and a habitable planet.

"The good news is that rivers are accessible to most people, and we know what it takes to get them healthy. I specifically chose the Hudson for this swim because of the environmental progress that’s been made on the iconic waterway in recent years.

"Much work is still required, but tangible improvements have been made, setting an example for restoring rivers around the world.”

What is Lewis Pugh's net worth?

Lewis Pugh was born in the UK before moving to South Africa.

Lewis Pugh is known for his charitable efforts and raises huge sums of money for environmental causes through the Lewis Pugh Foundation.

Over the years, he's also won big at the World Winter Swimming Championships, written a number-one best-selling autobiography, works as a motivational speaker and has made a number of high-profile TV appearances, including starring in Robson Green's Wild Swimming Adventure as the actor's coach.