For the first time in five years, former world number one Andy Murray will meet the current top ranking player, Novak Djokovic, at the Madrid Open.

Djokovic came to Spain after reaching the finals of his home Open in Serbia the week before and received a first round bye for the Spanish tournament.

The 34-year-old beat France’s Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 to progress into the last 16.

Murray meanwhile received a wildcard for the event and defeated Dominic Thiem in the first round 6-3 6-4 before beating Denis Shapovalov 6-1 3-6 6-2.

His victories over Thiem and Shapovalov are also the first time since the Sydney Tennis Classic in January that Murray has been able to win two consecutive matches.

The Scotsman had planned to sit out on the clay court action this season before accepting his last minute wildcard.

Murray and Djokovic’s fixture will be the 37th time the pair have come head-to-head in all tournaments and also acts as a reminder to the days before Murray’s expected retirement in 2019.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and one of the big four of this generation’s male tennis players underwent hip surgery after the Australian Open over three years ago, with fans fearing it would spell the end of his career.

Djokovic and Murray ahead of the Austalian Open in 2019

The Scot defied the odds to make his return to the court a few months later, but has struggled with form ever since.

His Serbian rival, however, has gone from strength to strength, remaining at the top of his game in spite of his Australian Open controversy.

With just under 24 hours to go, here is all you need to know ahead of the reunion of two of this generation’s greats:

When is Djokovic v Murray?

The pair will meet on Thursday 5 May 2022. The time of their fixture is currently unknown and is likely to be determined when the other fixtures are finalised.

Where will the pair meet?

The Madrid Open is taking place at the Caja Magica, a sports centre to the south of the city centre.

How to watch Djokovic v Murray

The Madrid Open is available to watch through Amazon Prime . Subscribers can enjoy the first month free before paying around £7.99/month.

What is the pair’s head-to-head record?

Out of the 36 times the pair have faced each other, Djokovic has won on 25 occasions. The Serb also leads 5-1 on clay surfaces.

Djokovic has beaten Murray on the past two occasions in Madrid.

Their last meeting came in the final of the 2017 Qatar Open and Djokovic won in three sets.

Djokovic v Murray predictions

Murray is currently ranked 78 in the ATP rankings while Djokovic sits at the top spot. Additionally, the 20-time-Grand-Slam winner appears to be getting better with every match, and while Murray is indeed capable of beating his rival, he is by no means the same player he was when they last faced each other.

Murray is much fitter than he was at the start of the season, but his serving will have to be much stronger than it was against Shapovalov when he stands against such a strong returner in Djokovic.