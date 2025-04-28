Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tennis players have been hauled off the court at the Madrid Open due to a nationwide blackout.

British star Jacob Fearnley was just one of many players that had to be hauled off court at the Madrid Open due to a nationwide blackout. The 23-year-old was in action on Monday against Grigor Dimitrov in their Round of 32 clash when they were told to get off.

Fearnley was due to serve to remain in the match in the second set when the Spanish capital suffered a complete power loss. It saw Electronic Line Calling and scoreboards immediately switch off, with there being no electricity at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Tennis players have been hauled off the court at the Madrid Open due to a nationwide blackout. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

And with the Skycam stuck above court, the decision was made to remove them from court. That was due to the position of the camera, meaning the match couldn't continue as it was stuck in the eyeline of the players.

Other matches that have been suspended include the clash between Damir Dzumhur and Matteo Arnaldi. Meanwhile, the men's doubles match between Evan King and Christian Harrison against Mathhew Ebden and John Peers was another casualty of the power cut.

Spain and Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage on Monday, leaving millions without electricity, according to reports. Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region. Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.