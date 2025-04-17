Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over a million people in Puerto Rico were without power after energy plants across the island unexpectedly shut down, officials said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luma Energy, a private company that operates power transmission and distribution, reported that the outage began at about 12:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday April 16. The company said "an event was recorded that affected service island-wide," meaning all 1.4 million customers on the island were without power.

In an evening update, the Puerto Rico Governor's Office said the outage resulted from a failure in the transmission of the electrical system. Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón called the transmission issue "unacceptable." A preliminary analysis revealed there was a failure in the protection system, and vegetation was discovered on a transmission line between the barrio of Cambalache and municipality of Manatí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over a million people in Puerto Rico were without power after energy plants across the island unexpectedly shut down, officials said. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The company said in a statement: "This sequence of failures triggered a chain of events that resulted in an island-wide outage,. This event once again highlights the fragility of the electrical system, something LUMA has pointed out since the beginning of its operations."

The company noted that one of the island's power plants went online at around 3 p.m., which "represents a key step towards the system's recovery." It estimated that it will take between 48 and 72 hours for service to be restored for 90% of customers. The island-wide blackout hit just days ahead of Easter weekend — a majority of the territory's population identifies as Catholic, and the island observes the holiday all week.