If you're looking for an alternative stunning holiday destination to visit this year - look no further than Luštica Bay in Montenegro.

It is located just 15 minutes from Tivat Airport (with easy connections from major European cities) and is a Mediterranean haven to visit. With temperatures between 17-19°C, it's perfect for both sunbathing and adventures, with spring sunshine, crystals and uncrowded beaches. London is a mere two-hour flight away, making the dreamy destination an easily accessible reality.

The town boasts four main areas to explore. Centrale is the social epicentre, packed with a colourful blend of shops, dining spots, sports and entertainment facilities. Further out in the hills, the Horizon neighbourhood offers seclusion in nature, while the Peaks is home to Montenegro’s first-ever golf course and the Marina village has a vibrant promenade.

There is also the Unesco heritage site of Kotor a half an hour journey from Lustica, where you can also take a boat about Boka Bay and visit the beautiful Church of Our Lady of Skrpjela (located on a remote island in the bay).

Things to do in Luštica Bay include:

Five Pristine Beaches - From the buzzing Marina Beach to the tranquil Zen Sea Lounge, five beaches offer its own unique charm under the gentle spring sun

Adriatic Exploration - Cruise through the stunning Bay of Kotor's sapphire waters, and appreciate Montenegro's natural wonders

Family Adventures - Challenge yourselves with coastal hikes, kayak through hidden coves, or explore ancient olive groves by bike - all against breathtaking Adriatic backdrops

Wildlife Discovery - Follow the family-friendly Luštica Peninsula trails where children can spot springtime wildlife and wildflowers in full bloom

Living History - Step back in time at UNESCO-protected Kotor, where medieval streets and ancient fortifications tell tales of Venetian sailors and Ottoman conquests

Waterfront Dining - Watch boats pull into the marina while enjoying fresh seafood and authentic Montenegrin specialties at family-welcoming restaurants

Where to stay in Easter:

Luštica Bay Rental Apartments: Studio Residences from just €175 per night in April, including full access to The Chedi's luxury facilities.