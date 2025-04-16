Montenegro holidays: Visit the beautiful town of Luštica Bay this summer - an alternative Mediterranean haven with uncrowded beaches
It is located just 15 minutes from Tivat Airport (with easy connections from major European cities) and is a Mediterranean haven to visit. With temperatures between 17-19°C, it's perfect for both sunbathing and adventures, with spring sunshine, crystals and uncrowded beaches. London is a mere two-hour flight away, making the dreamy destination an easily accessible reality.
The town boasts four main areas to explore. Centrale is the social epicentre, packed with a colourful blend of shops, dining spots, sports and entertainment facilities. Further out in the hills, the Horizon neighbourhood offers seclusion in nature, while the Peaks is home to Montenegro’s first-ever golf course and the Marina village has a vibrant promenade.
There is also the Unesco heritage site of Kotor a half an hour journey from Lustica, where you can also take a boat about Boka Bay and visit the beautiful Church of Our Lady of Skrpjela (located on a remote island in the bay).
Things to do in Luštica Bay include:
- Five Pristine Beaches - From the buzzing Marina Beach to the tranquil Zen Sea Lounge, five beaches offer its own unique charm under the gentle spring sun
- Adriatic Exploration - Cruise through the stunning Bay of Kotor's sapphire waters, and appreciate Montenegro's natural wonders
- Family Adventures - Challenge yourselves with coastal hikes, kayak through hidden coves, or explore ancient olive groves by bike - all against breathtaking Adriatic backdrops
- Wildlife Discovery - Follow the family-friendly Luštica Peninsula trails where children can spot springtime wildlife and wildflowers in full bloom
- Living History - Step back in time at UNESCO-protected Kotor, where medieval streets and ancient fortifications tell tales of Venetian sailors and Ottoman conquests
- Waterfront Dining - Watch boats pull into the marina while enjoying fresh seafood and authentic Montenegrin specialties at family-welcoming restaurants
Where to stay in Easter:
Luštica Bay Rental Apartments: Studio Residences from just €175 per night in April, including full access to The Chedi's luxury facilities.
