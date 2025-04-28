Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

European holiday hotspots have been hit by power outages, leaving residents without electricity and mobile signal.

Entire airports and metro systems have ground to a halt in major cities – sending the countries into chaos. Spain has been hit by the power outage including cities such as Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid.

Portugal has also been affected, as well as France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to reports. A user wrote on X: “According to the latest information, the power outage affected not only Spain and Portugal, but also parts of France, the Netherlands, and Belgium. What exactly happened is still unknown. Not all countries have confirmed this.”

Another user on X said: “Huge power failure in Spain. No electricy in most cities on the sun coast. No electricy in Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola, Malaga, Granada”.

E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said in a statement it was working on reestablishing connection in phases, adding that it is a “wider European problem”. Traffic lights in Madrid are not working, the Reuters news agency reports, while Spanish radio says parts of the underground railway system in the city are being evacuated.

Spain's national railway company, Renfe, says the country's "entire National Electricity Grid was cut off" at 12:30 local time (11:30 BST). "Trains stopped" and were "without departures" at all stations, the company says.

The Valencia metro has announced it has suspended its entire service service. Entire cities including Seville, Barcelona, ​​and Pamplona also remain affected.

Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region. Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.