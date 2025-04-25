Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are wondering which destinations are the cheapest to travel to from Birmingham Airport then look no further.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld has asked AI what the cheapest routes are from Birmingham Airport and there are several destinations offering excellent value for money. There are numerous budget-friendly destinations and deals available. Airlines such as EasyJet, Jet2holidays, and TUI offer a variety of low-cost packages to popular locations across Europe and beyond

According to Skyscanner and other travel sources, the following destinations have been identified as some of the cheapest to fly to from Birmingham Airport. These prices are based on recent searches and are subject to change. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are wondering which destinations are the cheapest to travel to from Birmingham Airport then look no further. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

According to Skyscanner and other travel sources, the following destinations have been identified as some of the cheapest to fly to from Birmingham Airport. These prices are based on recent searches and are subject to change. ​

Santander, Spain – Return flights from £25

Stockholm, Sweden – Return flights from £27

Barcelona, Spain – Return flights from £27

Cork, Ireland – Return flights from £28

Toulouse, France – Return flights from £28

Verona, Italy – Return flights from £28

Dublin, Ireland – Return flights from £28

Derry, Northern Ireland – Return flights from £29

Porto, Portugal – Return flights from £31

Here are some of the most economical holiday destinations you can fly to directly from BHX. These prices are based on recent searches and can vary depending on the time of booking and travel dates. ​

Tenerife – Packages starting from approximately £145 per person.

Benidorm – Deals from around £125 per person.

Majorca – Offers beginning at £114 per person.

Greece – Options from about £144 per person.

Cyprus – Packages starting at £184 per person.

Turkey – Deals from approximately £201 per person.

Egypt – Options beginning at £364 per person.

Dubai – Packages starting from £678 per person.

EasyJet has recently expanded its offerings from Birmingham Airport, introducing new routes to destinations such as Marrakesh, Krakow, Prague, Reykjavik, and Hurghada. Fares for these destinations start from as low as £16 to £26 one-way. ​Additionally, EasyJet plans to launch flights to Gran Canaria and Malta in summer 2025, with services commencing in May and June, respectively. ​

Tips for Finding the Cheapest Holidays

Book Early: Securing your holiday well in advance can often result in better deals.

Be Flexible with Dates: Traveling during off-peak times or adjusting your departure dates by a few days can lead to significant savings.

Consider Different Board Options: Sometimes, upgrading to half-board or all-inclusive packages may offer better value for money.

Use Comparison Tools: Websites like Dealchecker allow you to compare various holiday deals departing from Birmingham Airport.