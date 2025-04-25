Manchester Marathon weather: What will conditions be like for runners? Hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday as race returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Adidas Manchester Marathon - the UK's second largest marathon and one of Europe's most iconic - returns to the streets of Greater Manchester on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting a mixture of sunshine and cloud for most of the day. The chances of rain, however, rise no higher than 10 per cent, indicating a dry marathon in the offing.
Temperatures on Sunday, however, could climb to as high as 19C, with an estimate of 14C from 10am rising to 17C by 1pm in the afternoon. "Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime," reads the Met Office forecast.
The longer term forecast into next week reads: "Higher pressure becoming more dominant bringing largely fine and settled weather once any early fog clears. Breezy at times with temperatures rising above average."
Listed below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunday. However, the weather could change so it is advised to keep up to date with the Met Office on its website.
7 AM: 46°. Intermittent clouds
8 AM: 51°. Intermittent clouds
9 AM: 54°. Partly sunny
10 AM: 57°. Mostly sunny
11 AM: 60°. Mostly sunny
12 PM: 63°. Sunny
1 PM: 64°. Sunny
2 PM: 65°. Partly sunny
3 PM: 66°. Intermittent clouds
4 PM: 67°. Cloudy
5 PM: 66°. Cloudy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.