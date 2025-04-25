Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mixed bag of weather is forecast for Greater Manchester this weekend.

The Adidas Manchester Marathon - the UK's second largest marathon and one of Europe's most iconic - returns to the streets of Greater Manchester on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting a mixture of sunshine and cloud for most of the day. The chances of rain, however, rise no higher than 10 per cent, indicating a dry marathon in the offing.

Temperatures on Sunday, however, could climb to as high as 19C, with an estimate of 14C from 10am rising to 17C by 1pm in the afternoon. "Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime," reads the Met Office forecast.

The longer term forecast into next week reads: "Higher pressure becoming more dominant bringing largely fine and settled weather once any early fog clears. Breezy at times with temperatures rising above average."

Thousands of runners from all over the world are expected to take part in this Sunday's Manchester Marathon. | David Hurst/ ManchesterWorld

Listed below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunday. However, the weather could change so it is advised to keep up to date with the Met Office on its website.

7 AM: 46°. Intermittent clouds

8 AM: 51°. Intermittent clouds

9 AM: 54°. Partly sunny

10 AM: 57°. Mostly sunny

11 AM: 60°. Mostly sunny

12 PM: 63°. Sunny

1 PM: 64°. Sunny

2 PM: 65°. Partly sunny

3 PM: 66°. Intermittent clouds

4 PM: 67°. Cloudy

5 PM: 66°. Cloudy