Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris suffered a scary head injury during Friday night’s NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It led to the game being suspended in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old was taken off the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field on a stretcher and lifted into an ambulance after a hit to the head while making a tackle in the fourth quarter.

The Lions said Norris “has feeling and movement in all his extremities” and will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital for observation. “We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support,” the Lions added in a statement.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared a positive update saying Norris is breathing, talking and had some movement in his extremities. “It’s an eye opener,” an emotional Campbell told reporters.

He said: “It’s just an eye opener. It hits a little different and it puts things into perspective. Man, its a violent game and we love it. But when something like this happens, the silver lining is, man, that brotherhood.

“To see all those guys, from that team to our team, kind of come together and everybody is thinking about another player, it just means a lot.” As Norris attempted to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter, he was hit in the head by Carter’s knee in the process. He immediately dropped to the turf and appeared unconscious. The Falcons training staff ran onto the field almost immediately after noticing his injury and the Lions training staff was there soon after.

After Norris was tended to on the field by both teams’ medical staffs, he was loaded onto the waiting ambulance and driven off. When the game resumed, the Falcons snapped the ball but neither team did anything, instead gathering on the field in a circle to pray after a few minutes of discussion. One of the first responders who rushed onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to tend to Norris told CNN Sports that the defensive back was speaking on the field before being taken away in the ambulance.