The 2022-23 NBA Season is officially underway, and LeBron James has his sights on becoming the all-time leading points scorer in history. Over the years, the NBA has seen some of the greatest names in the history of basketball, like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Scottie Pippen.

This is everything you need to know about the highest scorers in NBA history, and how LeBron James could become the association’s next all-time top scorer.

Who is the all time top scorer in NBA history?

The current all-time top scorer in NBA history is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The basketball player enjoyed an incredible career which spanned from 1969 until 1989, scoring a staggering 38,387 points over the course of his 20 year reign.

Abdul-Jabbar has been at the top of the all time top scorers list since 5 April 1984, when he broke the mark previously held by Wilt Chamberlain. He broke this record eight months before LeBron James was even born.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is viewed as one of the greatest players in NBA history. (Getty Images)

The 7ft 2 centre enjoyed a career which saw him play for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969 until 1975 and Los Angeles Lakers from 1975 until 1989. Abdul-Jabbar was named an NBA champion on six occasions, and also chosen as MVP on six occasions.

Many experts regard him as one of the greatest players of all time, with even the NBA site itself stating: “Simply put, no other player in hoops history achieved as much individual and team success as did Abdul-Jabbar.”

Abdul-Jabbar retired from the sport in 1989 at the age of 42, with an incredible legacy under his belt.

Can LeBron James become the all time top scorer in NBA history?

As it stands, LeBron James, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is the highest active scorer in the NBA and the second highest points scorer of all time.

The 37-year old made his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and since that time he has been the NBA champion four times, has made the NBA All-Star team on 18 occasions and he has also been voted the NBA’s most valuable player in four separate seasons.

LeBron James is aiming to become the all time leading scorer in NBA history (Getty Images)

Alongside Abdul-Jabbar, James is also widely considered to be one of the all-time greats in the world of basketball, with his 31 points on the opening game of the season against Golden State Warriors edging him ever closer to Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

James is currently in his 20th season, the same number Abdul- Jabbar played in his career, and the Los Angeles Lakers star has recorded a career total of 37,093 points which means he is 1,295 points away from breaking the record set by Abdul-Jabbar.

Who are the top five scorers in NBA history?

A number of legendary players have graced the NBA court during the competition’s history, with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone included the top five points scorers.

As of 19 October 2022, these are the top five scorers in NBA history and the amount of points that they have scored: