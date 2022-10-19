Golden State Warriors will be aiming to win back to back NBA championship titles

The 77th NBA season is currently underway in what promises to be an action packed affair.

The reigning champions Golden State Warriors got off to the perfect start by beating the Los Angeles Lakers in their opening game.

The Warriors will be aiming to defend their league title in the 2022/23 campaign. But who are the favourites to win the NBA title in 2023 and how can you watch all the games?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this season.

Golden State Warriors began the season with an opening game victory over Los Angeles Lakers (Getty Images)

When does the regular NBA season start?

The 2022/23 NBA season began on Tuesday 18 October with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors both getting off to an excellent start with a victory on the opening day.

The regular NBA season will run until 9 April 2023. With each team playing a total of 82 games over the course of the campaign.

When do the NBA play-offs begin?

The NBA play-off games will begin on 11 April 2023 with the first round of fixtures being played from 11 April until 14 April.

The top eight teams in the Eastern and Western conference will qualify for the play-offs and will compete for the league’s championship title, The Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Seeds for the play-off games are dictated by the performance during the regular season. So for example the winners of the Eastern Conference would play the eighth place team in the first play-off fixture.

Having a higher seed and performing well in the regular season is hugely advantageous as it offers an easier pathway to the final on most occasions.

The remaining play-off games will take place from 15 April 2023 until the start of May. The final of the NBA championships will then take place in June 2023.

How to watch NBA on TV in the UK?

The NBA is growing in popularity in the UK following the success of Netflix documentaries such as The Last Dance. Basketball fans based in the UK will be able to catch all the action on Sky Sports main event and online via the SkyGo app.

Alternatively you can also watch coverage of the game through NOW TV if you are not subscribed to Sky Sports. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA league pass is also a popular option for fans around the world and it allows you to stream every game live and have around-the-clock NBA TV coverage. You can purchase a League Pass with a seven day free trial for £99.99 a season.

Who are the favourites to win the NBA championship in 2022/23?

Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors will enter the 2022/23 campaign as joint favourites for the NBA Championship title alongside last year’s runners-up Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have lifted the title on four occasions during the last eight years and have been crowned champions seven times in their history. Their recent achievements have been described by analysts as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Boston Celtics are chasing their first NBA title since 2008 and are aiming to redeem themselves after last year’s 4-2 loss in the NBA championship final.

The Los Angeles Clippers and The Milwaukee Bucks are also tipped by experts to do well in the upcoming campaign.

Here are the current odds for the 2023 NBA Championship titled according to Sky Bet. (Odds correct from 19 October 2022)

