Newcastle United have apologised and removed a scene from their third kit launch video after it featured what some viewers described as an offensive symbol.

The original footage, released Monday (July 1) and featuring singer Sam Fender, was swiftly deleted from the club’s social media channels following backlash from fans who spotted the controversial imagery.

The club issued a statement: “The reaction to our new third kit with adidas has been special, but the launch video contained a scene that could inadvertently cause offence. We apologise for that. We’ve removed the scene from the film to make sure that as many fans as possible can enjoy it.”

According to comments shared on X (formerly Twitter), the original video included a depiction of the Rising Sun - a flag associated by many in East Asia with Japan’s imperialist past. One comment said: “It was an old Japanese military flag which is considered as a Japanese Nazi flag.” But one said: “Well it was a black & white flag with the club crest in the middle that bore the slightest of similarities to the Japanese Empire flag.”

The Rising Sun has drawn sharp criticism particularly in South Korea, where it is seen by some as akin to the Nazi swastika. Critics say the flag whitewashes wartime atrocities committed by Japanese forces under imperial rule.

This comes as Newcastle United are preparing to tour South Korea for the first time in their history. As part of the 2025 Coupang Play Series, the Magpies are set to play two matches - one against a K-League Select XI and another against Tottenham Hotspur. Dates and venues have yet to be confirmed.