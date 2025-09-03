John Sherwood, Olympic bronze medallist and devoted teacher, has died at the age of 80.

Sherwood, a proud Yorkshireman from Hillsborough, made his name at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, winning bronze in the 400m hurdles.

The Olympian went on to teach at Forth Park Comprehensive for 37 years, where he left a lasting mark on generations of pupils before retiring in 2005.

The 80-year-old had been placed into palliative care at Northern General Hospital, where he died on August 19 after a long-term illness.

His wife Sheila, who also competed in Mexico and claimed silver in the long jump, paid tribute to her husband’s dedication both on and off the track.

She said: “There were never any half measures. He would do things properly and that was why he had such a great sporting career and was such a good teacher.

“We were unique in 1968, a married couple who both won medals. We’d married six months before the games.

“We were amateurs and both worked full time as teachers. John was at Intake School in Doncaster at that time, I was at Myers Grove.

“After we won our Olympic medals we just carried on as normal.”

His wife has since received dozens of condolence messages from former students remembering his impact in the classroom.

He is survived by Sheila and their two adult children.