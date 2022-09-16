Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, U23s and Junior events will all feature in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia this month.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships heads Down Under this year for the 2022 edition of the annual event.

Wollongong in New South Wales, Australia will host the competition in what will be the 95th edition since it was first run in 1921.

The 2021 Championships were held in Flanders, Belgium and saw France’s Julian Alaphilippe win the men’s road race while Italy’s Elisa Balsamo took gold in the women’s road race.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 UCI Road World Championships including the routes, schedules and how to watch on UK TV:

When is the 2022 UCI Road World Championships?

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will take place in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia from Sunday, September 18 till Sunday, September 25.

In total there will be 11 events this year including Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, U23s and Junior with a Women’s U23 category added to the road and time trial race for the first time.

It is only the second time the Championships have been held in Australia with the first coming 12 years ago in 2010.

2022 UCI Road World Championships routes

The routes for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships were announced in March.

The Elite Road race is due to start in Helensburgh, a small town about 30km (18.6 miles) north of Wollongong before a 34km (21.1 mile) loop around Mount Keira - a suburb snd mountain in the Illawarra region of New South Wales.

The Elite Road races are set to take in laps of the Wollongong City Circuit and the time trial events will use similar courses.

For the first time, the Elite Women and Elite Men time trial events will be over the same distance - 34.2km (21.25 miles).

2022 UCI Road World Championships schedule & UK times

All times in the schedule are in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) which is nine hours ahead of British Summer Time (BST).

Here is the schedule for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships:

September 18 (Individual time trial events)

Elite Women - 9:35am, 12:30pm

Elite Men - 1:30pm, 5pm

September 19 (Individual time trial events)

Men U23 - 1:20pm, 5pm

September 20 (Individual time trial events)

Junior Women - 9:30am, 11:06am

Junior Men - 1:20pm, 5:01pm

September 21 (Mixed Team Relay)

Mixed Relay - 2:20pm, 5:03pm

September 23 (Road race events)

Junior Men - 8:30am, 12pm

Men U23 - 1pm, 5:16pm

September 24 (Road race events)

Junior Women - 8:30am, 12pm

Elite Women - 11:55am, 5pm

September 25 (Road race events)

Elite Men - 10am, 4:51pm

How to watch 2022 UCI Road World Championships on UK TV

UK viewers will be able to watch the live action on Eurosport.

The event can be live streamed via the Eurosport app and on the website.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 can be found on Sky channels 410 and 411, and Virgin Media channels 521 and 522, while Amazon Prime users can access Eurosport through their account.