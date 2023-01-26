Rod Laver Arena will host the men’s and women’s finals in the Australian Open

The Australian Open is coming to a dramatic conclusion after almost two weeks of action.

Fans will be tuning in to watch the men’s and women’s final at the Rod Laver Arena this weekend. But have you ever wondered how much it would cost to watch in person?

The tournament has certainly not been short of drama. Sir Andy Murray’s incredible five hour second round match, which was followed by a valiant third round exit, after injury dogged years remains one of the stories of the competition.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal bowed out of the Australian Open early, suffering an injury which will keep him out of action for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile Britain’s Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the second rounding, losing to Coco Grauff.

Here is how much it would cost to watch the Australian Open final in 2023:

When are the Australian Open finals?

The finals will take place over the coming weekend, it has been confirmed by organisers. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday (28 January) and the men’s final will take place on Sunday (29 January).

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the women’s final. However the line-up for the men’s final has yet to be confirmed with the semi-finals taking place on Friday (27 January).

Karen Khachanov will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first semi-final, before Novak Djokovic takes on America’s Tommy Paul at around 8.30am GMT. The timings for the finals have been confirmed.

Both the men’s and the women’s finals will start at 8.30am in the UK.

The Rod Laver Arena will host the finals of the Australian Open in 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

How much do tickets cost for the Australian Open final?

If you are just wanting to head down to the grounds to soak up the atmosphere and watch some of the other finals, but can’t afford tickets for Rod Laver Arena, there is the Finals Festival Ticket running from Friday to Sunday. It costs 34 Australian Dollars (AUD) (£19.50).

Included in the Finals Festival Ticket is access to KIA Arena, 1573 Arena, John Cain Arena, plus acces to all general public areas across the precinct Grand Slam Oval, AO Ballpark and more. The Final Festival shows will take place in the KIA Arena and will be headlined by Vanessa Amorosi (Fri), BENEE (Sat) and Flight Facilities (Sun).

Women’s Final

The final will take place Rod Laver Arena on Saturday (28 January) and will begin at 8.30am. Prices for the women’s final start at 249 AUD (£142).

Ticketmaster Australia has seats available for the upper tiers start at 299 AUD (£171) and the most expensive tickets left available will set you back 399 AUD (£228). The majority of seats have sold out and the rest are selling fast.

Men’s Final

The final will also take place at the Rod Laver Arena and is scheduled to begin at 8.30am in the UK on Sunday (29 January). Prices for the men’s final are significantly higher starting at 629 AUD (£360).

