The Australian Open final will take place this Sunday. How to watch in the UK and who will compete.

The Austalian Open is entering its second and final week and now only eight players are left in the men’s tournament.

Britain had a number of pariticipants in both the men and women’s tournament with Andy Murray achieving his biggest win since 2017 when he defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the first round. His second round match then lasted over five hours when he defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5. Unfortunately the 35-year-old then came undone when taking on Roberta Bautista Agut in the third round.

Similarly, British number one Cameron Norrie reached the third round of the tournament before being defeated by Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka. The world number 71 beat Norrie in a five-set match and thus ended Britain’s chances of having an Australian Open champion.

The third Briton to reach the third round of the tournament was Dan Evans. The 25th seed beat Facundo Bagnis and Jeremy Chardy before coming up against Andrey Rublev in the third round.

However, with only eight now left competing for the title, here is all you need to know ahead of the Australian Open final...

When is the men’s final?

The men’s Australian Open final will take place on Sunday 29 January 2023 and it is set to start at 8.30am GMT (7.30pm local time). The Rod Laver Arena will host the grand finale at Melbourne Park.

Jiri Lehecka has beaten Norrie and Auger-Aliassime to reach quarter-final

How to watch the men’s final?

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to acquire a subscription

Who is still left in the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is still very much the tournament favourite and will hope to add a tenth Australian title to his resume. He will now take on Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final after knocking out Alex de Minaur. Rublev and Djokovic are now the highest ranking tennis stars left. Djokovic is currently the world number five while the Russian 25-year-old is currently world number six.

Karen Khachanov will play America’s Sebastian Korda in the quarter-final while Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Jiri Lehecka, who knocked out Briton’s Cameron Norrie in the third round. The final match which will take place is between Tommy Paul and compatriot Ben Shelton.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday 24 January:

Khachanov vs Korda 3am

Tsitsipas vs Lehecka, 9.15am

Wednesday 25 January:

Rublev vs Djokovic TBD

Shelton vs Paul TBD

Friday 27 January:

Semi-final 1 3.30am

Semi-final 2 TBD

What are the odds?

Here are all the odds according to PaddyPower:

