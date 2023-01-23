Novak Djokovic has reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open. How to watch on UK TV

Novak Djokovic has stormed through the opening rounds of the Australian Open and has now reached the quarter-final stages.

Djokovic has previously won nine Australian Open titles but was banned from competing at the 2022 tournament due to Australia’s vaccination rules. It was initially believed that the Serbian world number five would be unable to compete in the country until 2025, but a new government in Victoria overturned the ban on Djokovic’s visa.

The 35-year-old has lost just one set on his way to reaching this week’s last eight. In his first round, the fourth seed beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 and went on to play Enzo Couacaud who he beat 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0. Djokovic then took on Gregor Dimitrov in the third round. Dimitrov was beaten 7-6 6-3 6-4 and in the Serbian’s fourth round match he defeated the Australian world number 22 Alex de Minaur.

As Djokovic now prepares for the quarter-final, here is all you need to know about the upcoming last eight fixture...

When is Djokovic next playing?

The world number five will be in action once again on Wednesday 25 January. The time of the fixture is yet to be confirmed and will be scheduled following the conclusion of all fourth round fixtures. While it is not officially stated, it is likely Djokovic will play in the Rod Laver Arena. He has played all four matches here and it is the largest stadium in Melbourne Park.

Who is Djokovic playing?

The Serbian former world number one will take on Andrey Rublev. Rublev is currently the world number six and has been seeded fifth in the tournament. The Russian 25-year-old has beaten Dominic Thiem, Emil Ruusuvuori, Britain’s Dan Evans and Holger Rune on his way to reaching the quarter-finals.

Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his fourth round match against Holger Rune

Evans was beaten 6-4 6-2 6-3 in the third round. This is now the second time Rublev has reached the quarter-final stage of the tournament. He has also reached the last eight of both the French and US Opens as well as the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic and Rublev have met three times in ATP fixtures and Djokovic has won two of them. Two of these fixtures came in 2022 with both winning one apiece, although Djokovic won the more recent fixture at the ATP Finals in Italy.

How to watch Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to acquire a subscription.

When is the Australian Open final?

