The Australian Open 2023 women’s final will take place this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

We are now in the final rounds of the Australian Open with the final taking place this weekend. The start of the tournament included British stars Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart but the two hopefuls were knocked out in the second and first round respectively.

It had been questioned whether Raducanu would even compete in the tournament at all after she injured her ankle at the Auckland Classic. However, she defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the first round before meeting Coco Gauff in the second. The 20-year-old was beaten in two sets by the world number seven and Gauff ultimately reached the fourth round before losing to Ostapenko.

The 18-year-old French Open finalist is however, still in the women’s doubles tournament and will play her quarter-final fixture on Wednesday along with partner and fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Iga Swiatek was this year’s tournament favourite but the Polish world number one was beaten in two sets by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The world number two, Ons Jabeur, also suffered a shock early exit in just the second round of the tournament. The Tunisian tennis star was beaten in three sets by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova.

As the final eight prepare for their remaining matches, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Australian Open women’s final...

Iga Swiatek is now out of the Australian Open

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

The final will take place on Saturday 28 January and is scheduled to begin at 8.30am GMT (7.30pm local time). The final will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

How to watch the Australian Open women’s final?

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to acquire a subscription.

Who is left in the Australian Open women’s competition?

The remaining eight left in the tournament are Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Jessica Pegula, Viktoria Azarenka, Karolina Pliskova, Magda Linette, Aryna Sabalenka and Donna Vekic.

Jessica Pegula is now the highest ranked women left in the tournament following the surprising exits of Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur. 17th seeded player, Ostapenko, defeated the American rising star Coco Gauff in the fourth round while Rybakina took down the world number one Swiatek in her last 16 fixture on Sunday.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday 24 January:

Rybakina vs Ostapenko, 1.30am

Pegula vs Azarenka, 8am

Wednesday 25 January:

Pliskova vs Linette, TBD

Sabalenka vs Vekic, TBD

Thursday 26 January:

Semi-final 1 12am

Semi-final 2, TBD

What are the odds?

Here are the odds for who will win the tournament according to PaddyPower:

