A basketball player has died after falling from 60ft.

A professional basketball player has died after falling from a height of 66ft after a nightclub altercation in Genoa, Italy. Aurimas Cybas fell during the early hours of Saturday morning (May 25).

Currently, the circumstances surrounding Cybas’ death are unclear. As things stand, the police are refusing to rule out foul play, though there is a chance it may have been completely accidental. While he may have merely fallen from the wall, there is also a possibility that he could have been pushed.

They are interviewing witnesses and reviewing on-site CCTV footage to determine Cybas’ true cause of death. Additionally, an autopsy has also been ordered by prosecutors - he is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he died.

Prior to the incident, Cybas had been partying a nearby nightclub with friends. He was involved in an altercation with regulars of the club which ‘escalated’ - following this, he was escorted from the venue by nightclub bouncers. His body was discovered by a passer-by on Saturday morning after they peered over the wall - they then made a call to the police to report the death.

Reportedly, Cybas was staying with a friend at the time, who is a fellow basketball player for Basket Sestri, a local team in Genoa. The identity of his friend is unknown.