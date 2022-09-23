The lightweight bout between hometown fighter Peter Queally and the USA’s Benson Henderson will headline the company’s second ever MMA event to take place in Ireland this year

Bellator Mixed Martial Arts returns to Dublin this weekend for their latest European based event with a stacked card of fights.

Hometown fighter Peter Queally is set to take on the USA’s Benson Henderson in the main event while Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt will also be in action in a Women’s Featherweight bout against Brazil’s Dayana Silva.

The fighting organisation were last in the Irish capital in February for Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford, where Queally was scheduled to compete but had to withdraw through injury.

Here is everything you need to know about the event including when and where it will take place, the full card and undercard and how to watch it on UK TV.

When is Bellator 285 Henderson vs. Queally?

Bellator 285 is due to take place on Friday, September 23.

The 3Arena, formally the O2 Arena, in Dublin will host the event having also held Bellator 275 and Bellator 270 in the last 12 months.

The 13,000 capacity venue has held several Bellator events in recent years going back to Bellator 169 in December 2016.

The last event, Bellator 275, drew a crowd of just over 8,800 to the quayside venue.

Bellator 285 card and undercard

A lightweight bout between Dublin’s own Peter Queally and Benson Henderson, fighting out of Arizona, will headline the event.

Queally was due to fight against Kane Mousah at Bellator 275, but both fighters withdrew from the card through injury.

The 33-year old Dublin fighter goes into the bout with a career record of 13 wins with three be knockout and six losses while Henderson enters with 29 wins including five by knockout and 11 losses.

The other Irish fighter competing on the card is Leah McCourt who will face Dayana Silva in a Women’s Featherweight bout.

McCourt, from Northern Ireland, did fight at Bellator 275 where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sinead Kavanagh.

Here is the full main card for Bellator 285:

Peter Queally vs Benson Henderson (Lightweight)

Yoel Romero vs Melvin Manhoef (Light Heavyweight)

Leah McCourt vs Dayana Silva (Women’s Featherweight)

Mads Burnell vs Pedro Carvalho (Featherweight)

Ciaran Clarke vs Rafael Hudson (Catchweight - 150 lbs)

Here is the full preliminary card for Bellator 285:

Brett Johns vs Jordan Winski (Bantamweight)

Brian Moore vs Arivaldo Silva (Bantamweight)

Karl Albrektsson vs Karl Moore (Light Heavyweight)

Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens (Light Heavyweight)

Georgi Karakhanyan vs Kane Mousah (Lightweight)

Kenny Mokhonoana vs Alex Bodnar (Featherweight)

Asaël Adjoudj vs Jordan Barton (Featherweight)

Luca Poclit vs Dante Shiro (Welterweight)

What channel is Bellator 285 on?

UK based MMA fans can watch Bellator 285 on BBC Three.

That’s channel 23 on Freeview or Sky channels 173 (London), 117 (England, Northern Ireland and Wales) and 141 (Scotland) and Sky Glass channels 118 (England, Northern Ireland and Scotland) 119 (Wales).

The programme is due to start at 9pm (BST) and can also be streamed live online via the BBC Iplayer providing viewers have a TV licence.