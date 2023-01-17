Chris Eubank Jr will finally face Liam Smith this weekend after Eubank was unable to fit Conor Benn earlier this year due to a failed drug test

Chris Eubank Jr is set to return to the ring later this week after his October clash with Conor Benn was called off. Eubank Jr and Benn were set to reignite their fathers’ rivalry but the week of the fight, Benn failed a drugs test.

While Benn fights to clear his name, Eubank Jr, 33, has set up another clash of his own with ‘Beefy’ Liam Smith. Smith, 34, is a former world champion and this fight gives him the opportunity to rise back up through the ranks and put himself in contention for another shot at the title.

The two fighters sparred over seven years ago and it has since developed into a fierce rivalry, ultimately leading to this bout. While Smith will hope for another shot at becoming world champion, this is Eubank Jr’s first super-fight of the year and he will hope it could lead to a mega-fight with Gennadiy Golovkin or even Canelo Alvarez.

The son of boxing legend Chris Eubank has said: “If I don’t get victory my career is in dire, dire straits. It’s in jeopardy. Victory is the most important thing in my life at this moment.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Eubank Jr vs Smith...

Eubank Jr celebrates victory over James DeGale with father Chris in February 2023

When is Eubank Jr vs Smith?

The 12-round clash will take place on Saturday 21 January 2023. It will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester and ringwalks are expected to take place around 10pm GMT depending on the timings of the earlier fights.

Eubank Jr has fought 34 professional fights, winning 32 and 23 of which were by knockout. Smith has 32 wins from his 36 fights to his name and has won 19 of his fights by knockout.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Smith

The coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Box Office and fans can purchase the fight for £19.95. Sky Sports customers will be able to stream the fight on their laptops and/or mobile devices through the Sky Sports Box Office app.

talkSPORT is also set to provide a running blog as well as radio coverage throughout the fight and coverage will be available through talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2.

Who is on the undercard?

MAIN EVENT: Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo

Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Espindola

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj

What has been said?

Speaking to the press ahead of the fight, Eubank Jr has said “He’s a competent fighter but class beats competence every day of the week. It’s a good opportunity for me to show I’m twice the fighter that he is as well as those he has faced. Sixty per cent is much too generous to give to Liam Smith. He’s below that and if he’s ready for it then he will receive it.

On the other hand, Smith has said: “He’s making a big mistake fighting me. Every time he has fought at the top level, he has failed. I know I am at that level and when he steps up on January 21st in Manchester, I’m confident he’ll lose again.

